Wolves could sign Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho on loan in the summer transfer window, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Is Carvalho having a good season?

Wanderers have had a tough season to date, sitting 14th in the Premier League, but there have been signs of improvements under Julen Lopetegui. Admittedly, Saturday's 2-1 defeat away to Leicester City was a bad result, but it looks as though they are doing enough to remain in the top flight beyond this season.

Once the campaign is over, it is crucial that Lopetegui is backed in the transfer market, as he looks to build his own squad moving forward.

One player who could potentially be available to sign on loan is Carvalho, who has struggled to make an impression in his first season at Liverpool. While he did score a last-gasp winner at home to Newcastle United early in the campaign, he has only started four league games in total.

Could Wolves sign Carvalho?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, transfer expert Jones claimed that the 20-year-old is an option for Wolves to sign on a temporary basis this summer:

"There is uncertainty about what happens with Fabio Carvalho. Firstly, it’s worth pointing out that he will not give up on making it with Liverpool. He’s very driven to ensure the move works out long-term. But this has been a tough season for all involved, and chances could be just as limited for him next season because Liverpool have to bounce back. That is going to mean top-level recruitment. "I think a loan will be discussed for Carvalho. Fulham hoped it would become an option when he left them, but it never did. Marco Silva helped hugely with his breakthrough, and I’m sure he would welcome him back if the player is open to it. It is difficult to take a decision like that. From Carvalho’s perspective, it may feel like admitting defeat, and I did check out other moves that could be on the table. "There has been nothing yet, but it sounds to me like Wolves could become an option. They are in an uncertain moment with players like Matheus Nunes and Ruben Neves, and an opportunity to sign someone like Carvalho, who is an adaptable attacking midfield player, would be a good fit."

Carvalho could be an intriguing signing by Wolves at the end of the season, with Lopetegui possibly seeing him as someone he can improve as a project. Granted, it hasn't worked out for him at Liverpool yet, but he remains a young player with a huge amount of potential.

Last season, he scored ten goals and registered eight assists for Fulham, helping them reach the Premier League in the process, and he could be deemed a good squad option who can play both out wide in and a central attacking midfield role.

Jurgen Klopp has hailed Carvalho as a "special" footballer, which highlights what a talent he is, and if the Reds are willing to let him leave for a year, Molineux could be a good fit for him, especially given their Portuguese element.