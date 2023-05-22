Wolverhampton Wanderers are now keen on signing Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra, having recently conducted a scouting mission, according to a report from The Sun.

What's the latest Wolves transfer news?

With Premier League safety mathematically confirmed, Wolves have started to turn their attention towards their summer transfer business, and they are keen on signing a new central midfielder, amid the uncertainty surrounding Ruben Neves' future.

The Old Gold are reportedly keen on signing Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, with the Blues open to offers for the 27-year-old this summer, although there will be fierce competition for his signature, with AC Milan also interested.

PSV Eindhoven's Ibrahim Sangare is another option for Julen Lopetegui, with a scouting mission being conducted to assess the central midfielder last month, and the manager has since run the rule over another intriguing prospect.

According to a report from The Sun, Wolves are one of many clubs to have scouted Diarra, with the Strasbourg midfielder set for a big move to the Premier League in the upcoming transfer window.

Strasbourg already value the 19-year-old at £20m, and there could be a number of teams doing battle for him this summer, including recently-crowned Premier League champions Manchester City, as well as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Old Gold are keen on signing the youngster, but it remains to be seen whether they are able to win the race for his signature, given the level of interest.

Who is Habib Diarra?

After graduating from the Strasbourg youth academy, the Frenchman has gone on to establish himself as a regular first-team player this season, making 27 appearances in Ligue 1, displaying his versatility by playing in both an attacking and defensive role.

As such, the £19k-per-week midfielder is clearly a very well-rounded player, and he has been hailed as a "big talent" by football scout Jacek Kulig after some of his recent performances, registering five goal contributions in his last six games.

The maestro has certainly impressed on the front foot of late, but he has also looked very solid in a more defensive role this season, making four tackles against Clermont Foot early on in the campaign, the most of any player on the pitch.

Diarra is still relatively unproven, given that this is his first season of men's football, however he is showing very promising signs, and he would be an excellent addition to the Wolves squad.