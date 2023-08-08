Wolverhampton Wanderers are now keen on signing Manchester City attacking midfielder James McAtee, however his current employers are reluctant to let him leave this summer despite the widespread interest, according to a report from The Daily Mail.

What's the latest Wolves transfer news?

Wolves' preparations for the new Premier League season have not been ideal, with manager Julen Lopetegui's future now hanging in the balance, amid the board's frustrations about his recent outbursts over the lack of new signings.

In recent days, the Old Gold have started to be linked with a few more new attackers, having revived their interest in West Ham United's Michail Antonio, with the Irons open to selling the Jamaica international once they get a replacement through the door.

A new midfielder is also of interest to Lopetegui, with Bristol City's Alex Scott emerging as a key target, however AFC Bournemouth are in pole position for the youngster's signature, with the Cherries now closing in on a £25m deal.

As such, Wolves have started to run the rule over potential alternative options, and Man City's Tommy Doyle has been identified as a target, but Celtic are well-placed to win the race for his signature, due to their good relationship with the Premier League champions.

The Old Gold are also interested in one of the Cityzens' attacking midfielders, with The Daily Mail now reporting they are interested in signing McAtee, who has also caught the eye of Brighton, Southampton and Sheffield United.

Some of the interested clubs are willing to bid for a permanent move, while others are only willing to take him on loan, however it is not specified what type of deal Lopetegui's side are interested in.

It may be a difficult deal to get over the line, with City reluctant to let the 20-year-old leave, but with his first-team opportunities at the Etihad Stadium looking limited, they will have to make a decision this summer.

How good is James McAtee?

There are indications that the Man City ace could be capable of going right to the very top, with football talent scout Jacek Kulig raving about him on a number of occasions, lauding him as a "special player" who's "simply too good".

Kulig has also praised the English youngster for his "left foot made of gold" and his "electric pace", and he impressed considerably on loan at Sheffield United last season, playing a key role in their promotion to the Premier League.

In 37 Championship appearances, the versatile midfielder, who is capable of playing in an advanced role and even at striker, picked up nine goals and three assists, which is a very impressive return, considering it was his first season of senior football.

McAtee has proven he is ready to make the step-up to the Premier League, and he could be an exciting acquisition for Wolves, particularly if he arrives on a permanent deal.

However, it will be a little disappointing if the starlet is only brought in on loan as an alternative to Scott, as Lopetegui ideally needs players who are committed to the club for the long-term future.