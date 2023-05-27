Influential Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa is reportedly a summer transfer target for Aston Villa, according to a fresh rumour regarding his future.

Is Sa a key man for Wolves?

The 30-year-old joined Wanderers from Olympiakos in the summer of 2021, and ever since that point, he has been one of the most important players at the club. He has performed with great consistency and class between the sticks, winning the Supporters Player of the Season award in 2021/22 and shining in all facets of his game.

Sa has made 72 Premier League appearances since arriving, meaning he has almost been an ever-present, and he has proven to be an inspired signing overall. The hope is that he remains at Molineux for the foreseeable future, but there is always a chance that interest in his signature could emerge once any transfer window arrives.

The Portuguese's current Wolves contract expires in the summer of 2026, which does at least put them in a strong bargaining position, but he could feel that a fresh challenge makes sense at this point in his career. A new update suggests that one Premier League rival is already circling, ahead of potential exits of other key players, such as Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho.

Could Wolves lose Sa to Villa?

According to TuttoMercatoWeb [via Sport Witness], Villa are eyeing up Sa as a direct replacement for Emiliano Martinez this summer, with the Argentine set to "say goodbye". Wolves are believed to value their stopper at €20m (£17.3m), but it remains to be seen if the Villans are willing to spend that amount.

In truth, that sounds like a bargain for Villa, considering what a standout player Sa has been for Wanderers since joining, being hailed as "outstanding" by former defender Andy Thompson. Given his contract situation, Wolves would surely want more money for him, with his performances justifying a higher price tag.

Losing the Portugal international would be a major blow for Wanderers, considering he has arguably been one of the Premier League's most consistent players in his position over the past two seasons, and it wouldn't be easy to find a tailor-made replacement who is at his level.

Unfortunately, the idea of joining Villa could appeal to Sa, though, with Unai Emery coming in and potentially guiding them into Europe, depending on the outcome of Sunday's final-day action in the league. He could see Wolves' Midlands rivals as a step up, in terms of quality, and a chance to find another gear in his career.