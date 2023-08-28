Highlights Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa has been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest, but a new update suggests he is now closing in on a new contract with Wolves.

Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa has been linked with a switch away from Molineux during the summer transfer window and another massive update has now emerged over his future.

Could Jose Sa leave Wolves?

The 30-year-old joined Wanderers from Olympiakos back in 2021 and has been a fantastic player for them from day one, proving to be a hugely important figure between the sticks. Even when Wolves have been struggling for form and even been relegation-threatened in the Premier League, he has often stood out as one of his side's star performers.

Worryingly, though, Sa has been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest in recent days, with the Reds seeing him as a great option to come in and rival Matt Turner for playing time. That would be a big blow for Wolves, especially it would be mean losing his to a direct rival, not to mention the fact that they would have little time to find a replacement this summer.

The Portuguese is contracted to Wolves until the summer of 2026, which does at least put them in a strong bargaining position, but a major new update suggests that he could now remain at Molineux beyond that date, in a fresh twist to the saga.

Will Jose Sa sign new Wolves deal?

According to The Telegraph's John Percy on Twitter, Sa is now potentially closing in on a new Wolves deal, in what represents a significant update:

"Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa is in advanced talks with the club over a new contract. Sa had been a target for nffc in this window but is now close to signing a new deal. The Portugal international was outstanding against Everton on Saturday."

This would be an enormous boost for Wolves - perhaps bigger than any new signing who has arrived in the summer transfer window - with Sa one of the first names on the team sheet currently. Seeing him extend his stay beyond 2026 would be the stuff of dreams, retaining him as their No.1 for what could end up being the rest of his career.

The Wanderers ace's importance to the cause was outlined in Saturday's vital 1-0 win away to Everton in the Premier League, with journalist Alex Richards describing him as "outstanding" at Goodison Park, and there is no reason why he won't remain at the top of his game for the foreseeable future.

Seeing Sa join Forest at this point in the window would have been a bitter blow - it still isn't completely out of the question yet, it must be stressed - but instead, it looks as though their star between the sticks is happy at the club and sees his future there.

Anyone of a Wolves persuasion will be wanting the Portuguese's contract to be wrapped up as soon as possible, and for the transfer window to end, in what could be such a big moment in their season, as they look to kick on under new manager Gary O'Neil and build on that aforementioned victory at Everton over the weekend, which was such a priceless result.