Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill is a summer transfer target for Wolves and journalist Dean Jones has dropped an intriguing update on the potential move.

How old is Josh Brownhill?

The 27-year-old has been a solid performer for the Clarets since moving to Turf Moor from Bristol City in 2020, arguably proving to be an underrated part of their midfield.

Brownhill has made 133 appearances for Burnley along the way, scoring ten goals and registering 14 assists, and he started 41 matches in the Championship last season, as Vincent Kompany's side won the title and returned to the Premier League.

It could be that he moves on during the current transfer window, however, and Wolves have been linked with a move for him, as they look to do some late business after a disappointing start to the season that has resulted in no points after two games.

Are Wolves signing Josh Brownhill?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, transfer expert Jones reacted to Wolves' possible move for Brownhill, saying he would come straight in as a key player:

"Wolves’ interest in Brownhill is interesting, and while I have seen some fans suggesting that he would likely just be a backup option, I don’t get the feeling that is so much the plan. This is a player O’Neil knows well from his playing days, and further than that, he looked into signing him when he was Bournemouth manager.

"When a new manager comes in, he wants to make his mark on the squad, and one way to do that is to add players with a certain character that reflects what you are looking for in the overall squad.

"So, I think it’s an interesting link and makes sense as we see this latest version of Wolves' first-team squad emerge. He has been slightly affected by the arrival of Sander Berge at Burnley, but he isn't someone that would shirk a challenge in that sense.

"He has been an important part of the Burnley squad, and they don’t want him to leave. But I’m told it’s still not going to be quite as straightforward as that and to keep an eye on how this one plays out."

Brownhill may not be a player who makes the headlines week in, week out, but he is a consistent performer who has brought understated quality and control to Burnley midfield over the past three years, being described as a "fabulous" football by former Aston Villa midfielder Lee Hendrie in the past.

The Englishman could be a really shrewd signing by Wolves between now and the end of the month, with their midfield opened up at will in Saturday's 4-1 defeat at home to Brighton, with Matheus Nunes' lack of disciplined highlighted by his sending-off.

With Brownhill, you know what you are going to get as a player, with a combination of defensive nous and reliable use of the ball - he averaged 2.2 tackles per game in the Championship last season and completed 83% of his passes.