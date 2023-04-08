Wolverhampton Wanderers could not have picked a better time to play Chelsea, with the west London outfit struggling recently, and having sacked Graham Potter, they will have Frank Lampard back in the dugout on an interim basis.

Julen Lopetegui started off well at Wolves, but the Old Gold haven’t won since the start of March, and with things extremely tight at the bottom of the Premier League table, a win against the Blues could go a long way to securing safety come the end of the season.

The Molineux side had the perfect chance to move further clear of the relegation zone against Nottingham Forest last week, but they stumbled to a 1-1 draw and Lopetegui could make a few changes in response.

One player we think must be unleashed against Chelsea is winger Adama Traore, whose pace and strength could seriously test their fragile backline.

Will Adama Traore start for Wolves against Chelsea?

The Spaniard started against Forest last week, succeeding with two dribble attempts, making one key pass and winning seven duels during the tight encounter, but he couldn’t push his side towards a winner.

Chelsea have conceded 30 goals this season, and although they could receive a 'new manager boost' with Lampard arriving in midweek, Wolves will have other plans in order to make his first match back one to forget.

Traore hasn’t quite been at his swashbuckling best this season, scoring just twice in the league and creating only four big chances - but there is an argument to say the better the opposition, the better he plays.

Against Tottenham Hotspur last month, the £55k-per-week speedster scored the winner, hit the woodwork and made one key pass in a fine 45-minute display, proving that when he is on form, the 27-year-old can cause havoc to opposition defences. He also assisted in Wolves' 3-0 win over Liverpool in February.

He enjoyed a loan spell back with Barcelona last season in a bid to gain some more game time and get back to his best, and Xavi was full of praise for Traore, saying: "Adama has matured a lot. And physically, he is a beast, a monster… In 1v1 situations, you cannot beat him. Adama is the perfect winger for me. I am convinced that he will be great for us."

His hot-and-cold nature is certainly problematic, but Lopetegui should give him another chance this afternoon, especially with Pedro Neto still battling back to full fitness.

The winger may just deliver again when it matters most and secure Wolves a precious three points, which could go a long way in the relegation battle.