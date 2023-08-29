Wolves could do with signing a new striker before the end of the summer transfer window, and it looks as though they may get their wish, following a new update.

Do Wolves need a striker?

Wanderers have made an adequate start to the new Premier League season, as they get used to life under Gary O'Neil, following the exit of Julen Lopetegui in the summer.

An unfortunate 1-0 defeat away to Manchester United was followed up with a 4-1 home defeat by Brighton, before securing a priceless late 1-0 win at Everton last time around.

One thing that was clear in the aforementioned loss to United was a lack of ruthless finishing, with chances coming their way, but nobody reliable enough to convert them. For that reason, it is vital that Wolves look to bring in a striker this week, or risk a lack of goals being their achilles heel once again in the coming months.

It certainly looks as though Wanderers are trying to find a solution to that issue, with a fresh claim emerging over their pursuit of a new attacker.

Will Wolves sign Kelechi Iheanacho?

According to a new update from Football Insider, Wolves are interested in completing the signing of Leicester City marksman Kelechi Iheanacho in the remaining days of the transfer window:

"Wolves have shortlisted Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho ahead of Friday’s (1 September) transfer deadline, sources have told Football Insider. Football Insider revealed last week (22 August) that there is a real possibility of Iheanacho departing Leicester this summer despite his involvement early in the 2023-24 campaign.

"And Wolves have identified him, as well as three other potential striker signings, as a realistic late-window target. A well-placed source has told Football Insider that the Molineux club’s Midlands location could give them the edge in a potential race for Iheanacho’s signature."

Iheanacho could be just what Wolves are looking for this summer, in terms of signing a proven Premier League player who can guarantee a solid flow of goals.

The 26-year-old has found the net 42 times in 196 appearances in the competition, as well as registering 28 assists, which is a respectable tally, considering Leicester have struggled at times and were relegated last season.

You'd expect Iheanacho may not be wanting to languish in the Championship for a year, having not left the Foxes yet this summer - he is a 45-cap and 12-goal Nigeria international after all - so the chance of joining Wolves would surely appeal to him, getting him back in the top flight.

Former West Ham striker Tony Cottee once claimed that the Nigerian is "special talent" when it comes to his quality in front of goal, and he could be the difference between Wolves being in a Premier League relegation battle and pulling away from the drop zone this season.

At 26, Iheanacho still has plenty of time on his side, with his peak still potentially yet to come, so this is a piece of business where the positives appear to outweigh the negatives, and it could be one to watch.