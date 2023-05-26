Wolves are thought to be interested in signing Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz on a free transfer this summer, according to a new update.

Is Diaz set to leave Real Madrid?

The 29-year-old has spent two different spells with the La Liga giants and reigning Champions League holders since 2016, initially graduating from the B team, and then rejoining the club after one year with Ligue 1 side Lyon. He has always been limited to a bit-part role, however, given some of the world-class attacking talent on show at the Santiago Bernabeu, from Vinicius Jr to Karim Benzema, among many others.

Diaz has still racked up 84 appearances for Madrid, though, which is no mean feat, and he has chipped in with 12 goals and three assists in that time. The £106,000-a-week attacker's current deal expires at the end of this season and it looks almost certain that he will move on to pastures new at that point, in order to be a regular elsewhere.

With Wolves likely to be looking at bringing in new signings in the attacking third this summer, it looks as though the Madrid could be a potential option to strengthen Julen Lopetegui's team.

Are Wolves interested in signing Diaz?

According to Mundo Deportivo [via Sport Witness], Wanderers have "appeared" as potential suitors to sign Diaz in the summer window, with Lopetegui knowing the player well from his stint as Madrid boss in 2018.

It is stated that the Wolves boss could "meet again" with his former player, with a free transfer in the offing. The one-cap Dominican Republic international is set to make a decision over his future soon.

Diaz could be an intriguing signing by Wanderers at the end of the campaign, with his pedigree undeniable, considering he has represented Europe's most successful club for a number of years now. He is now a two-time Champions League winner, not to mention also winning three La Liga titles, among numerous other trophies in his career.

The fact that Wolves would be able to sign him for free makes the transfer far less of a risk, too, should the move not work out, even though he could demand high wages. Wolves have been too goal-shy throughout this season, only scoring 31 times in 37 Premier League games in 2022/23 to date, with Daniel Podence and Ruben Neves the joint-top scorers in the division with just six goals apiece.