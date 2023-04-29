Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui was "livid" with Matheus Nunes during the 6-0 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion this afternoon, according to journalist Liam Keen.

What was the Brighton vs Wolves result?

After such an important victory against Crystal Palace on Tuesday night, which is likely to have confirmed their Premier League status for next season, Wolves were seriously disappointing this afternoon, losing 6-0 due to a disastrous first-half performance.

Journalist Steve Madeley described the Old Gold's opening 45 minutes as "the worst half by Wolves under Lopetegui by a distance", while other members of the media "couldn't name a player" who deserved to stay on for the second half.

Nunes struggled throughout the first half, with Keen criticising the midfielder for giving the ball away "so poorly" just 13 minutes in, before Pascal Gross opened the scoring, and the manager was also furious with his performance.

After the 24-year-old made a similar mistake just minutes later, Keen said: "Another big chance for Brighton after Nunes gave the ball away again. Lopetegui livid."

Should Nunes be dropped against Aston Villa?

Liverpool have been linked with a £50m summer deal for the Portuguese midfielder, however, Jurgen Klopp may think twice about making a move after his terrible performance today.

Madeley claimed the former Sporting CP man was "very lucky" to not be substituted at half-time, while also slamming him for making a "big error" earlier in the match, and his performance did not improve in the second half.

After switching to an unconventional right-wing back role, the £85k-per-week earner ended the match with a Sofascore match rating of just 5.8 his worst performance since signing for the club.

The whole team massively underperformed today, so it would not be a surprise if Lopetegui makes a number of changes for next weekend's game against Aston Villa, with Nunes undoubtedly in line to lose his place in the starting XI.