Wolves "will do their best" to keep hold of midfielder Matheus Nunes beyond the summer transfer window, according to an update from renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

How much does Matheus Nunes earn?

The Portuguese, who currently earns £85,000 per week at Molineux, joined Wanderers from Sporting CP last summer, coming in as an exciting signing, having once been hailed as "one of the best players in the world today" by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

In truth, Nunes' first season in a Wolves shirt wasn't always the most eye-catching, with the 24-year-old arguably not enjoying the influence many hoped he would. He scored just once in 35 Premier League matches, and while that isn't necessarily his job in the team, more end product would have been nice, given his technical ability.

The Portugal international clearly remains an important player moving forward, however, and it should be stressed that many foreign signings can find it hard to adjust to life in England straight away, given the speed and power of the game in this country.

Nunes is contracted to Wolves until the summer of 2027, so it would surely take a huge bid from someone to be able to prise him away so soon after joining.

Wolves-midfielder-Matheus-Nunes

Could Matheus Nunes stay at Wolves?

Speaking to Caught Offside, Romano said Wolves are doing their utmost to ensure that Nunes is still at the club next season, following the exits of both Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho:

"Matheus Nunes – A player linked with big moves in recent times, but Wolves already lost Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves in the midfield this summer, so there’s no news at all about Nunes right now. Wolves will do their best to keep him. For sure he was on Liverpool’s list in January, but now their focus is on Romeo Lavia."

Keeping hold of Nunes has to be seen as a primary objective at Wolves this summer, considering he has been lauded as "unbelievable" by former teammate Goncalo Santos in the past. While he didn't always shine last season, he still averaged 1.9 tackles per game in the league, highlighting his defensive skills, and he enjoyed an 82.3% pass completion in a team that struggled at times and didn't necessarily see a huge amount of the ball.

At 24, the midfielder is also still a fairly young player who may only go on to improve in the coming years, so there is no reason why he can't become the new star at Molineux in the middle of the park, now that both Neves and Moutinho have moved on.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see a bid come in for Nunes from another club, given his quality, but as mentioned, Wolves find themselves in an extremely strong bargaining position when it comes to his future, and they would surely only consider accepting an offer if it was a big offer.

Retaining Nunes could be seen as a major positive as the new Premier League campaign edges closer all the time, and he may go up a gear in 2023/24, especially after enjoying a full pre-season working alongside Julen Lopetegui.