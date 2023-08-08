Wolverhampton Wanderers are now plotting a move for West Ham United's Michail Antonio, with the Hammers willing to sell the forward once they bring in a replacement, according to a recent report from TEAMtalk.

Are Wolves signing a striker this summer?

In the final month of the summer transfer window, journalist Dean Jones believes that Julen Lopetegui will look to bring in another striker, recently telling Football Fancast: "I believe Wolves still have an eye on signing another forward, I do not think Lopetegui is satisfied at what he has at his disposal so someone else will also come in, even if that moment arrives after the season has begun.

Kalajdzic and Cunha definitely have potential to level up this Wolves team but can they totally rely on it? Probably not."

Jones is not totally convinced that Sasa Kaladzic and Matheus Cunha are capable of leading the line for the Old Gold next season, but there is an indication that Fabio Silva could be capable of stepping up to the plate.

Former Wolves man Steve Bull has recently praised the Portuguese attacker for his performance in a pre-season friendly, saying: "I was impressed with Fabio Silva against Luton – he’s come back very, very sharp.

"He looks strong, looks like he wants to be part of the team, so I would definitely give him a chance."

Even so, Lopetegui may be keen on adding a striker with some more Premier League experience to his squad, and TEAMtalk have now reported that Wolves are plotting a move for Antonio, having held a long-term interest in the West Ham forward.

As the Jamaica international is entering the final year of his contract at the London Stadium, the Irons are open to offers, but they will not sanction his departure until they bring in a suitable replacement, particularly considering they have recently sold Gianluca Scamacca.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq have also been linked with a move for the 33-year-old, but they may have cooled their interest after signing Lyon's Moussa Dembele, potentially opening the door for a move to Molineux.

How many goals has Michail Antonio scored?

The £85k-per-week striker has scored 123 professional goals in his career, including 61 in the top flight for West Ham, making him their all-time leading Premier League goalscorer, and he has been lauded as a "Hammers legend" by members of the media.

90min's Toby Cudworth has also praised the Jamaican for the "incredible" job he did replacing Sebastian Haller at West Ham, and his proven Premier League quality could be of great use to West Ham.

As previously mentioned, Silva is looking impressive ahead of the new campaign, and the hope will be that the 21-year-old can finally kick on this season, having spent the 2022-23 campaign out on loan.

However, it is important to have more experienced players in the squad, who have shown they are capable of scoring goals in the Premier League over the course of a number of years, and Antonio certainly fits the bill in that regard, so he could be a quality signing.