Wolverhampton Wanderers are a club that have been consistently praised for their recruitment ability, particularly through the introduction of Portuguese stars to the Premier League through Nuno Santo and Jorge Mendes.

The quality has always been there for Wolves, who have managed to maintain a good standard of football in the English top division since their promotion from the Championship in 2018. From Joao Moutinho to Ruben Neves, the Midlands has seen its fair share of Portuguese talent over the years, however it’s not always worked out for the players far away from home comforts.

Wolves missed a trick in keeping hold of Pedro Goncalves, who has shown his worth since leaving the Premier League to return to Portugal with Sporting Lisbon. While the 24-year-old was not given a real chance to show his talents in England, a current Wolves star has gone in the opposite direction, with having game time but unable to replicate form of the past.

Nelson Semedo was signed from Barcelona in 2020 for a fee of £36.8m after three memorable years in Spain. The right-back left the Camp Nou as a two-time La Liga winner and Copa del Rey winner, playing in a side that was dominating domestic competition and gaining a strong amount of playing time.

Once dubbed to have the ability to “reach Dani Alves’ level” by former Barcelona and Portugal goalkeeper Vitor Baia, Semedo’s move to England was one of excitement for Wolves fans as Mollineux geared up to watch a former teammate of Lionel Messi grace the Premier League.

So far during his time in Wolverhampton, the Lisboa-born full-back has failed to live up to expectations of the player Wolves envisioned they would be getting in a defender with 124 appearances for Barcelona.

How much has Nelson Semedo cost Wolves?

Whether it be the physical demand of the Premier League, the change in quality around him, or simply the weather, the 29-year-old has been a shell of his former self since arriving in England.

Described as being a “liability” and “frustrating” by journalist Nathan Judah for his often match-costing performances at Wolves, the Portuguese defender has had a tough time since being away from La Liga.

The Premier League isn’t for everyone, clubs and fans have seen many players over the years excel abroad and not live up to expectation when moved to the top tier of English football.

While an adaptation period is sympathised, Semedo’s third year in the league is coming up and little improvement has been seen, all as the fullback earns £80k-per-week regardless of performance.

The struggles Semedo has endured are highlighted best through his dip in form in comparison to his final season at the Catalan giant.

According to statistics provided by Opta, the inconsistent full-back was in the top 3% for pass completion and successful take-ons when compared to those in his position in LaLiga in 2019/20.

In the Premier League this season, meanwhile, the 29-year-old ranks in the top 31% for pass completion and top 16% for successful take-ons, telling the story of his failure to emulate past form.

Semedo has taken almost £12.3m from Wolves since his arrival in 2020 in wages, as well his £36.8m transfer fee, equating to a figure of £49.1m in just under three years.

It’s astonishing money for a player that has been far from astonishing in form.