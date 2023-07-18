Wolves are believed to be closing in on the signing of Borussia Monchengladbach centre-back Nico Elvedi in the very near futrue, according to a fresh transfer update.

Who is Nico Elvedi?

The 26-year-old has been at his current club since way back in 2015, when he joined from Zurich as a teenage defender with a bright future ahead of him in the game.

Elvedi has enjoyed an excellent spell at Monchengladbach as the years have passed, becoming a key figure at the heart of their defence and making 270 appearances in total. Last season, he started 32 Bundesliga matches, chipping in with three goals for good measure, highlighting an ability to have an impact in the attacking third.

The 47-cap Switzerland international only has one year remaining on his current deal, however, so Monchengladbach could find themselves in a tricky situation when it comes to whether they choose to sell him this summer or not. That would allow them to get good money for the defender, rather than risk losing him for free this time next year and making no profit whatsoever on him.

Wolves are eyeing up centre-back reinforcements ahead of the new Premier League season, and it looks as though Elvedi could be the man to come in and bolster their options.

Could Wolves sign Nico Elvedi?

According to Football Insider, Wolves are now in "advanced talks" to acquire Elvedi's signature, also reporting that Gladbach director Roland Virkus has admitted they have no choice but to sell if no new deal is signed:

"Wolves are in advanced talks to sign Borussia Mochengladbach star Nico Elvedi, sources have told Football Insider. The Premier League club are closing in on a deal for the Swiss centre-back, 26, and are confident of securing an agreement.

"Wolves have made their move for Elvedi, who is out of contract at the Bundesliga club in the summer of 2024. They are expected to pay £7.7million for the defender."

Elvedi looks like a fantastic incoming signing for Wolves, with the Swiss ace someone who has picked up a huge amount of experience in his career, but is also a long way from being past his best, considering he is still only 26 years of age.

The Monchengladbach hero completed a hugely impressive 91.7% of his passes in the league last season, which was higher than anyone who started a top flight game at Molineux, showing how much quality and consistency he possesses on the ball. But he can also muck-in in a defensive sense, averaging 4.5 clearances and 2.3 aerial duel wins.

Elvedi has been compared to England and Manchester City star John Stones in the past, which says a lot about his classy style of play, considering how good the treble-winner was last season, and former coach Dieter Hecking has hailed his "great positional play", too, painting the picture of a calm head who is good on the ball and smart off it.

Signings such as these will help Wolves go up a level next season, with the Switzerland star someone who would surely come in as a regular starter alongside Max Kilman, assuming the latter remains at Molineux beyond this summer, and be an instant hit with his all-round quality, potentially going up another level through working under Julen Lopetegui and alongside superior players to those at his current club.