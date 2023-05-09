Wolverhampton Wanderers are in the running to sign Sporting CP winger Nuno Santos this summer, according to recent reports from Portugal.

What's the latest Wolves transfer news?

Wolves appear to be keen on signing a new winger this summer, given that they have recently been linked with a move for Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura, making contact with the Brazilian over a potential move to Molineux.

The Old Gold are also said to have submitted an official proposal for Barcelona's Ansu Fati, although it is likely to be very difficult to win the race for his signature, considering the likes of Tottenham and Newcastle United have registered their interest.

Julen Lopetegui is tasked with bringing in new options out wide as Adama Traore's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, with the Spaniard said to be "seeking a new challenge" in the 2023/24 campaign.

According to a report from O Jogo (via Sport Witness), Wolves are interested in signing Nuno Santos, although they are not the only Premier League club in the running, with Nottingham Forest also interested.

There may be a great deal of competition for the winger, as the likes of Nice, Frankfurt and Torino are also named as potential suitors, for a player who will cost upwards of €15m (£13m).

The 28-year-old has a €60m (£52m) release clause included in his current contract, however Sporting CP know they will not be able to demand that much, and won't use that price as a reference.

Should Wolves sign Nuno Santos?

The Trofa-born winger is incredibly versatile, having regularly featured on both wings and even at left-back throughout his career, but he has predominantly featured at left midfield for Sporting so far this season.

In 47 appearances in all competitions, the "immense" £13k-per-week earner has weighed in with nine goals and eight assists, showcasing his ability on the front foot, and Wolves are in dire need of a creative spark in the attacking third.

Lopetegui's side are the lowest-scorers in the Premier League this season, having scored just 30 goals, and the Sporting CP star could play a huge part in changing that record in front of goal next season.

Given that Raul Jimenez and Diego Costa have just four goals between them this season, a new striker will need to be a priority for the Old Gold, but Nuno Santos would still be an excellent addition to Lopetegui's squad.