Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Pedro Neto is being watched by Premier League rivals Arsenal as they weigh up a summer approach, according to reports in the last 48 hours.

What's the latest on Neto to Arsenal?

The Old Gold winger has made 109 senior appearances since joining back in 2019, and despite his contract not expiring for another four years, he’s been a long-term transfer target of Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium.

The Athletic reported that the Portugal international was at the top of the Gunners boss’ wishlist with talks even having taken place regarding a potential deal for over a month last summer, but the reason for a move not coming to fruition soon emerged.

The Sun’s Daniel Cutts claimed that the N7 outfit were only willing to pay £35m for the 23-year-old whereas the Midlands side valued him at £50m and therefore weren’t willing to sanction his sale for a fee significantly lower than they would have been happy with.

Now, according to Football Insider, Arsenal are “considering a return” for Neto at the end of the season and are already “monitoring” his situation at Wolves. The Gunners are “in the market” for a winger who could be a backup to Bukayo Saka and they feel that Julen Lopetegui’s attacker could be the right man for the job.

Should Wolves keep or sell Neto?

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has previously hailed Neto a “superstar” at Wolves, and whilst he has had some decent performances, one goal in 19 appearances across all competitions this season isn’t a good enough return so they should definitely cash in if a huge offer - like £50m - arrives.

As per WhoScored, the left-footed ace is ranked 21st out of a total of 26 squad players who are still at the club for his level of displays this season, recording a match rating of 6.39, which shows how little of an impact he’s been able to make at Molineux.

The Viana do Castelo native also pockets £50k-per-week which is the same as captain Ruben Neves, and when you consider how much more the skipper does both on and off the pitch, it seems unfair for the two of them to be on the same wages.

Finally, Neto is extremely injury prone having spent 127 days on the sidelines with an ankle problem this term so he’s even costing the club a lot when he’s out of action, so it would make sense to sanction his sale and use his transfer fee to generate funds for new signings in the summer.