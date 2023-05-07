Wolverhampton Wanderers swooped to sign giant centre-forward Sasa Kalajdzic from German side Stuttgart last summer and the attacker has been restricted to one Premier League appearance this season.

The gem suffered a long-term knee injury on his debut and is currently projected to be out of action until June, having missed 37 matches in all competitions to date.

Julen Lopetegui should be looking forward to the 25-year-old's return next season as the Austrian international's form in Germany prior to arriving in England indicates that he has the potential to be an excellent player for the club.

Kalajdzic scored 22 goals and provided 11 assists in 51 Bundesliga appearances for Stuttgart and this suggests that the striker has the quality to provide goal contributions on a regular basis at the top level.

However, the forward will need adequate service to find the back of the net and teammates with enough quality to finish off the chances that he creates.

Lopetegui could provide the Austrian with the partner of his dreams on the pitch by securing a summer deal to sign Barcelona winger Ansu Fati, who is reportedly a target for Wolves heading into the off-season.

How has Ansu Fati performed for Barcelona?

The £237k-per-week prodigy, who could command a fee in the region of €70m (£62m), has racked up 104 appearances for the Spanish giants before his 21st birthday and produced 26 goals and nine assists along the way.

Fati has scored 19 goals and provided four assists in 31 LaLiga starts for Barcelona in his career to date, whilst the dynamo has also shown promise in the Champions League with three goals and two assists in six starts in the competition since breaking into the first-team in 2019/20.

The 20-year-old, who was once lauded as a "generational" talent by Xavi, also ranks in the top 3% of players in his position for non-penalty xG per 90 in Europe's top five leagues and European competitions over the last 365 days.

This shows that the youngster has a knack for being in the right place at the right time and Kalajdzic, who had provided 11 assists at Stuttgart, could benefit from having a winger who is able to take up great positions in the box.

Fati has shown plenty of promise as a goalscorer and a creator in his limited starts for Barcelona in recent years and joining Wolves to become a regular starter could help the Spaniard to unlock his full potential out wide.

Kalajdzic and the seven-cap Spain international could, therefore, form a dream pairing at the top end of the pitch for Wolves with their respective quality in the final third, as both of them have the ability to score and assist goals at the top level if they can find their best form in England.