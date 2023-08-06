Wolverhampton Wanderers are now keen on signing Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle, in what could be a loan deal. However, they are set to face competition from Scottish champions Celtic, according to a recent report from The Sun.

What's the latest Wolves transfer news?

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi has recently penned an open letter to the fans, in which he detailed that it will be difficult for the club to make any major signings this summer, as a result of the limitations brought about by Financial Fair Play restrictions.

As such, there may not be many more arrivals through the door at Molineux this summer, and there is also concern over the future of manager Julen Lopetegui, with the Spaniard now considering his position, as a result of the club's transfer woes.

However, the Old Gold continue to be linked with reinforcements in the middle of the park, following the sales of Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves, and they are reportedly keen on signing Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez.

The Molineux outfit have had "contacts" over a move for the 29-year-old, according to journalist Rudy Galetti, but they have other options in mind to bolster their midfield, with Alex Scott being considered, but Bournemouth could hijack their move for the Bristol City ace.

Scott is not the only young midfielder that Wolves have their eye on, with The Sun now reporting they are keen on Doyle, who helped Sheffield United gain promotion to the Premier League last season.

However, the Old Gold may face stiff competition for the midfielder, as Celtic are also keen on bringing him in, and the Scottish champions' strong relationship with Manchester City could enable them to win the race for his signature.

If the 21-year-old were to complete a move to Molineux, he may not be a regular starter, which leaves the door open for a move to Celtic Park, where Champions League football is on offer next season, making the Hoops an attractive option.

How good is Tommy Doyle?

There is evidence the youngster could be ready to make the step-up to the Premier League, given the part he played in Sheffield United's promotion to the top-flight last term, making 33 appearances for the Blades, picking up three goals and four assists.

The Man City ace also weighed in with five goal contributions in 19 appearances on loan at Cardiff City during the 2021/22 season, and performed very well at youth level for the Citizens in the prior season, amassing 14 goal contributions in 18 Premier League 2 games.

Given Wolves' financial limitations, a loan move for a player of Doyle's calibre would make perfect sense, and there is every indication he could develop even further at Molineux, having been lauded by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, who said:

"Tommy Doyle is one of the biggest talents in Manchester City youth academy. An absolute star of English youth national teams from U-16 to U-19."

Scott should be the Old Gold's main target in midfield, as it would be far more beneficial to sign a player on a permanent deal, rather than on loan, but the former Sheffield United loanee could be a solid alternative option.