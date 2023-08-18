Wolverhampton Wanderers have made an approach to sign Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill, with a report sharing the chances of a potential transfer.

Are Wolves signing Josh Brownhill?

The Wanderers have been fairly quiet so far this summer in the transfer market when it comes to incomings, with the main off-field business completed at Molineux being manager Gary O’Neil replacing Julen Lopetegui.

O’Neil began his time in charge of the Old Gold with a promising Premier League performance at Old Trafford on Monday evening, however, Wolves left empty-handed after a 1-0 defeat.

So far, loan moves for Matheus Cunha and Boubacar Traore have become permanent, whereas Matt Doherty and Tom King have arrived on free transfers after leaving Atletico Madrid and Northampton Town respectively.

Therefore, it could be a busy few weeks for the club both on and off the pitch, and by the looks of things, an opening move has been made for Brownhill.

TEAMtalk provided an update regarding Wolves and Brownhill in the last 48 hours, claiming Molineux officials have made an approach for the midfielder. Brownhill is into the final 12 months of his Clarets contract, and although Vincent Kompany would want to keep the Englishman, it is reported that a sale remains a strong possibility.

However, Wolves aren’t the only side keen, with Crystal Palace, Everton, Leeds, Leicester and Middlesbrough also interested, but it appears as if it is only Wolves who have made contact.

How good is Josh Brownhill?

Brownhill is a central midfielder who can also play as a defensive or attacking midfielder if needed. The 27-year-old has been with Burnley since 2020 after previously representing Bristol City and Preston and has turned out on 133 occasions for the Clarets.

His Transfermarkt valuation has rocketed under Kompany in the past 12 months as well, rising from €7m to a career-high €18m, showing that he appears to be at the top of his game.

Wolves legend Steve Bull also appears to be a fan of Brownhill saying back in 2021:

"He's a top-class player. I think Burnley, if they want to be just below us, not in a bad way, stop where you are and you can be a big fish in a little pond.

"But if you want to come to Wolves and make yourself a big fish in [a bigger pond], he can come here all day long."

As per FBref, Brownhill has impressed over the last 365 days. Compared to midfielders, the player has ranked in the top 7% for assists, top 11% for goals and top 12% for key passes, highlighting his ability in the final third.

The Burnley star also places in the 98th percentile for tackles in the attacking third, 94th percentile for percentage of dribblers tackled and 80th percentile for aerial won so would also offer a solid defensive option.

He could prove to be a smart addition at Molineux following the departures of Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho earlier in the summer, and by the looks of things, a move may well be one to keep an eye on.