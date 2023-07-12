Wolves are battling Tottenham for the signing of Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson during the summer transfer window, according to a new update.

Who is Victor Nelsson?

The Dane has been an eye-catching performer for the Turkish giants of late, having joined from Copenhagen in 2021 and become a key man since then. Last season, he started 33 matches in the Super Lig, winning an average of 3.3 clearances and 3.2 aerial duel win per game.

Nelsson was also part of Denmark's squad at the 2022 World Cup, and he made one start during the competition, coming in the 2-1 defeat to France. He has won 10 caps for his country in total, not to mention a whopping 35 for the Under-21s, prior to breaking into the senior setup.

Given the 24-year-old's impressive form for Galatasaray, they could find it extremely difficult to retain his services beyond the end of the current transfer window, even though his current deal doesn't run out until the summer of 2026. Wolves have been linked with a move for him in the recent past, and it is speculation that isn't going away, alongside rumours regarding right-back Matt Doherty.

Reports have suggested that Doherty is closing in on a return to Molineux after becoming a free agent, with Nelsson potentially joining him in the Midlands.

Could Wolves sign Victor Nelsson?

According to Ekstra Bladet [via Sport Witness], Wolves are "fighting" to sign Nelsson over Spurs this summer, as they look to bring in a top-quality defensive addition. The player himself does prefer the idea of a move to north London, however, potentially seeing them as a bigger club that can offer a greater chance of success moving forward in his career.

Wanderers could be boosted by the fact that Spurs are reluctant to pay the player's €25m (£21.2m) release clause that Galatasaray are demanding for his services, though, and the report says they are in "urgent" need of a new central defender, following Nathan Collins' transfer to Brentford.

Nelsson's future is believed to belong "in the Premier League", according to the update, but negotiations over a potential move could end up being "prolonged". Meanwhile, Galatasaray vice-president Erden Timur has admitted that the centre-back is one of numerous players who could move on in the near future:

"There are concrete offers for our players. There are offers for Nelsson, Zaniolo, Sacha Boey, Cicaldau, Morutan, Kerem, Yunus, Barış, Taylan, Emre, Emin Bayram and Berkan. Fortunately, we have a good squad. There are also offers for our local football players from beautiful leagues in Europe. Whoever goes, they have very good alternatives."

Nelsson, who talent scout Jacek Kulig once hailed as a "monster" at the back, could be a strong signing by Wolves this summer, immediately making up for the loss of Collins, who was a solid performer throughout the 2022/23 campaign, starting 19 Premier League games and enjoying an 88.1% pass completion rate.

In comparison, the Galatasaray defender completed 93.2% of his passes in his aforementioned World Cup appearance against France, highlighting the quality that he possesses on the ball.

At 24, Nelsson is at a brilliant age to come in and be a formidable signing for Wanderers for a number of years, possibly shining under Julen Lopetegui and potentially forging a strong partnership with the likes of Max Kilman, should the latter stay put at Molineux this summer, making this a move to watch.