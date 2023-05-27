Wolves could have to pay approximately £30m to sign Fiorentina right-back Dodo in the summer transfer window, according to a new update.

Had Dodo had a good season?

Wanderers have an important summer ahead of them, as they look to improve upon what has been a fairly underwhelming Premier League campaign. Granted, Julen Lopetegui has come in and steadied the ship, but it is vital that they both keep hold of the manager and bring in some top-quality signings at the end of the campaign.

One player who is reportedly a target for Wolves is Dodo, with a rumour earlier this week suggesting that they are considering making a move for him. The 24-year-old has been a regular for Fiorentina this season, appearing 28 times in Serie A and making five appearances in the Coppa Italia, but a new challenge could appeal to him in the summer.

The Brazilian's current deal doesn't expire until 2027, however, so it may be that Wolves and other potential suitors are unable to sign him on the cheap. In fact, news of his valuation has now emerged, giving Wanderers an idea of the fee needed to prise him away.

How much could Dodo cost Wolves?

According to TuttoMercatoWeb [via Sport Witness], Dodo is "one of the best" full-backs in Serie A currently and would cost Wolves between €30-35m (£26-30m) this summer. While they aren't specifically mentioned in this new report, they are least aware of his price tag now.

The Fiorentina man could be a really astute signing by Wanderers before the start of next season, coming in and adding both quality and squad depth. He could provide competition for Nelson Semedo at right-back, assuming the Portuguese stays put, and at 24, he would be coming in as a younger alternative to him.

Dodo registered 17 assists in 97 appearances for Shakhtar Donetsk during his time there, highlighting his attacking ability from full-back, wile he also a total of 18 caps across three different age groups for Brazil (five for the Under-23s, 11 for the Under-20s and two for the Under-17s).

The price tag mentioned doesn't exactly feel extortionate for someone who is a regular for a Serie A team, so Wolves could be wise to make a move for him, even though Newcastle United's interest could scupper the situation, given their promise of Champions League football next season, making this one to watch.