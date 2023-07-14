Wolves are "no longer" in the race sign highly-rated Bristol City youngster Alex Scott in the summer transfer window, according to an update from journalist Alex Crook.

How much is Alex Scott worth?

The 19-year-old has emerged as possible one of the most gifted young English players around at the moment, already making a significant mark for his current side. Last season, he started 40 of City's 46 Championship matches, despite still being an inexperienced figure, and he proved to be a key man.

Playing a fairly disciplined role, Scott scored once and also chipped in with four assists, not to mention averaging 1.8 tackles and 1.1 aerial duel wins per game in the league.

It is no surprise to see that there has been a huge amount of interest in the teenager's signature this summer, and while City will no doubt want to retain his services for as long as possible, they may be under no illusions that his future eventually lies in the top flight.

Scott's current City deal expires in the summer of 2025, so the Championship side will be aware that selling him now could allow them to receive the biggest possible fee, with his price potentially dropping the closer his contract comes to running down.

Wolves are one of the clubs who have been linked with a move in recent months, but now a very contrary report has emerged regarding the current situation of the player valued at €20m (£17m) by Transfermarkt.

Could Wolves sign Alex Scott?

Taking to Twitter, Crook provided a pretty blunt update on Wolves' pursuit of Scott this summer, now claiming that he is not seen as transfer target for the club anymore, dropping out of the battle in the process:

"Reliably informed Wolves are no longer in the race for Alex Scott."