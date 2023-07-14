Wolves are "no longer" in the race sign highly-rated Bristol City youngster Alex Scott in the summer transfer window, according to an update from journalist Alex Crook.

How much is Alex Scott worth?

The 19-year-old has emerged as possible one of the most gifted young English players around at the moment, already making a significant mark for his current side. Last season, he started 40 of City's 46 Championship matches, despite still being an inexperienced figure, and he proved to be a key man.

Playing a fairly disciplined role, Scott scored once and also chipped in with four assists, not to mention averaging 1.8 tackles and 1.1 aerial duel wins per game in the league.

It is no surprise to see that there has been a huge amount of interest in the teenager's signature this summer, and while City will no doubt want to retain his services for as long as possible, they may be under no illusions that his future eventually lies in the top flight.

Scott's current City deal expires in the summer of 2025, so the Championship side will be aware that selling him now could allow them to receive the biggest possible fee, with his price potentially dropping the closer his contract comes to running down.

Wolves are one of the clubs who have been linked with a move in recent months, but now a very contrary report has emerged regarding the current situation of the player valued at €20m (£17m) by Transfermarkt.

Could Wolves sign Alex Scott?

Taking to Twitter, Crook provided a pretty blunt update on Wolves' pursuit of Scott this summer, now claiming that he is not seen as transfer target for the club anymore, dropping out of the battle in the process:

"Reliably informed Wolves are no longer in the race for Alex Scott."

This is undoubtedly a shame to hear, considering how high Scott's ceiling is as a player, having already made 91 appearances for City, despite still only being a teenager, and he is a three-time capped England Under-20 international, too.Pep Guardiola has hailed the Englishman as "unbelievable", which is huge praise from arguably one of the greatest managers of all time - City manager Nigel Pearson has also said that he is a " very unique talent and he's got a very impressive temperament " - and there is every chance that he will end up as a future England senior international.It is essential that Wolves look to bring in young homegrown talent, so if they do ultimately miss out on snapping up Scott this summer, they need to look elsewhere and look for a player of a similar ilk, rather than naturally decide to look abroad for a new midfield addition, potentially hurting their homegrown quota.The hope is that there is time for a twist in the saga, however, with Wanderers changing their stance and Scott liking the idea of heading to Molineux. The City ace would surely learn a lot from playing under a manager of Julen Lopetegui 's quality and pedigree, and the Wolves boss himself would surely love to work alongside such a highly-rated young footballer.