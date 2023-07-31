Wolves are reportedly battling with Premier League rivals Bournemouth for the signing of Sporting CP youngster Youssef Chermiti this summer.

Who is Youssef Chermiti?

The 19-year-old is arguably one of the most exciting young players in the Primeira Liga at the moment, having made his way through the youth system at Sporting. Last season, he made the grade from youth team hopeful to first team player, making 16 appearances in the league and registering five goal contributions (three goals and two assists) in that time.

Chermiti also played five times in the Europa League, further gaining some invaluable experience, in what was undoubtedly a breakthrough campaign for him. The teenager attacker's current deal at Sporting doesn't run out until the summer of 2027, so it isn't necessarily going to be easy for another club to get him on the cheap any time soon.

That may not be putting Wolves off, however, with a fresh report suggesting that a move to Molineux this summer may not be out of the question.

Could Wolves sign Youssef Chermiti?

According to Record [via Sport Witness], there is a chance that Chermiti could leave Sporting before the new season gets underway, being one of numerous players who could move on, seeing him as a "negotiable" figure. They want €20m (£17.1m) plus 20% of any future sale.

Wolves are still "attentive" to him, suggesting they are in the mix to bring him in, although Bournemouth could have the edge over them, as things stand. It looks as though Sporting are waiting for one of the clubs to officially make a move for the youngster.

It is essential that Wanderers make attacking reinforcements this summer, considering how goal-shy they were in the Premier League last season, scoring just 31 goals in 38 matches, which ended up being the lowest amount of the 20 teams in the division.

While Chermiti is still a very young player who has plenty of maturing to do as a player, he could be such an exciting long-term acquisition, with his ceiling clearly high. He has scored three goals in just four caps for Portugal's Under-19s, as well as six in 12 for the Under-18s, and it could be that a future call-up for the senior side is on the cards.

To already be playing regularly for a club of Sporting's stature say a lot about the progress Chermiti has already made, and he could be viewed as a future key man at Molineux, as he gradually becomes a more rounded footballer as the years pass.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has called Chermiti as "another very interesting player from Alcochete, the famous Sporting CP youth academy", not to mention being a "superb prospect", which says a lot about what a high-level footballer he could become, and why Wolves beating Bournemouth to his signature could prove to be a major coup.

Whether Sporting end up selling him remains to be seen, but it is encouraging to see Wanderers looking a young talent, rather than simply looking to older players who won't be around for as long as someone like Chermiti.