Wolverhampton Wanderers are advancing in talks to bring full-back Matt Doherty back to Molineux, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Are Wolves signing Matt Doherty?

The Old Gold are yet to make any new signings to Julen Lopetgeui’s side ahead of his first full season in charge in the Midlands. However, Matheus Cunha and Boubacar Traore have made their loan moves permanent from Atletico Madrid and FC Metz respectively in deals worth €50m and €11m.

However, there have been plenty of departures, with Ruben Neves joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal. Nathan Collins has also left for Premier League rivals Brentford and Conor Coady has joined Championship side Leicester City.

Meanwhile, Joao Moutinho, Diego Costa and Adama Traore have all become free agents after their Molineux deals expired. Another player who is a free agent is former defender Doherty, and it looks as if a return to Wolves is firmly on the cards.

According to transfer expert Romano, who took to Twitter on Thursday, talks are advancing to the final stages, with an agreement between player and club now close.

“Understand talks to bring Matt Doherty back to Wolves are now advancing to the final stages, the agreement is now close. Doherty, expected to return on a free transfer.”

Matt Doherty’s career…

Doherty, who actually shares the same agency as nine Molineux players, joined Wolves back in 2010 from Irish side Bohemians and spent 10 years in the Midlands.

The right-back was loaned out to Hibernian and Bury in the early stages of his career but went on to make 302 senior appearances for Wolves, scoring a respectable 28 goals and providing 41 assists. He was a regular of the side under Nuno Espirito Santo that won the Championship title back in 2017/18 and qualified for the Europa League in their first season back in the top flight.

Doherty then left Wolves for Tottenham back in 2020 in a deal worth just under £15m and went on to make 71 appearances in all competitions in north London. Hailed as “outstanding” by Sky Sports’ Declan Olley for Spurs last year, Doherty made the move to Atletico Madrid back in January. Since then, the Irishman featured on just two occasions for the La Liga side and now finds himself a free agent.

It looks as if a return to Wolves is set to go through, though, and a move could be a shrewd one on a free transfer. Those at Molineux will know all about Doherty and the quality he could bring to Lopetegui’s side, with the full-back hailed in the media during his first stint with the club back in 2019 against Burnley.

“For all the Portuguese superstars, or promising Portuguese players that they have brought in over the last 18 months or so, it’s their Irish wing-back who stood out today. Matt Doherty was sensational today.”

As per FBref over the past 12 months, Doherty ranks in the top 1% of full-backs for aerial duels won and top 2% for shots and touches in the attacking penalty area, showing how he could once again bring an attacking option for Wolves at right-back.