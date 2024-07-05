Wolves are believed to be locking horns with another Premier League club for the signing of a "fantastic" attacking player this summer, according to a new transfer rumour.

Wolves transfer news

Gary O'Neil's side endured a slightly disappointing end to the 2023/24 season, eventually finishing 14th in the table after a brilliant run of form from January to March petered out, and the manager will know that fresh faces are needed within his squad, especially with Max Kilman heading to West Ham.

Ferdi Kadioglu has emerged as a rumoured target for Wolves in the summer transfer window, with the Fenerbahce full back/winger considered a replacement for Rayan Ait-Nouri, who could possibly leave before next season gets underway. The 24-year-old has started all four games for Turkey at Euro 2024 to date, and is again expected to feature prominently against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals on Saturday evening.

One interesting rumour surrounding Wanderers is regarding Kasper Schmeichel, who is keen on sealing a return to the Premier League this summer. A switch to Molineux has been mooted, with the Dane a free agent after his contract at Anderlecht expired.

Another former Premier League ace now plying his trade abroad is Wilfried Zaha, and he has also been linked with Wolves, as O'Neil looks to add more depth and quality in wide attacking areas. The ex-Crystal Palace hero is currently at Galatasaray, but things haven't necessarily gone to plan there, with only 13 Super Lig starts coming his way last season.

Wolves want "fantastic" free agent once worth £50m

According to Give Me Sport, Wolves are interested in signing Kelechi Iheanacho in the summer window, with the Nigerian available on a free transfer after leaving Leicester City last month. The report states that there is a "possibility of discussions over a move being opened as plans are made for the fast-approaching new campaign".

Wanderers aren't the only Premier League side keen on snapping up the 27-year-old, though, with West Ham also considering him a good option to bring in. The interest is no surprise either, given this is a proven top flight player who Man City valued with a £50m buy back clause when they sold him to the Foxes back in 2017.

Iheanacho could be just what Wolves are looking for heading into the new season, with Hwang Hee-Chan and Matheus Cunha the top scorers in the league in 2023/24, scoring 12 times apiece.

While both are solid tallies, bringing in a striker who could aim for nearer 15-20 strikes would make a huge difference, and the £80,000-a-week former Leicester man has proven himself in the top flight in the past, scoring 42 goals in the competition, as well as bagging 25 assists, too. Brendan Rodgers has had positive things to say about him as well.

"Since he has come into the team he has just been fantastic. I am delighted for him because he is such a conscientious guy, such an honest guy, and as you can see now, a very talented player."

Kelechi Iheanacho's key career stats Appearances Goals Leicester City 232 61 Manchester City 64 21 Nigeria 55 15

Iheanacho is still young enough to be a key player for Wolves for a number of years, while 15 goals in 55 caps for Nigeria showcases his international pedigree, and the fact that he is available on a free transfer also makes it a cheap option.