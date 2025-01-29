Whilst their pursuit of Kevin Danso continues, Wolverhampton Wanderers are also reportedly racing to sign a former Premier League midfielder who's keen on a return to England's top flight.

Wolves transfer news

After already signing Emmanuel Agbadou this month, Wolves have seemingly set their sights on a second defensive reinforcement in the form of Danso. The Midlands club have even reportedly seen a first bid worth £16m rejected by the Ligue 1 club and must now up their offer if they want to welcome the central defender before the end of the transfer window next Monday.

Centre-back isn't the only area of concern for those in the Midlands, however. They are also in need of a replacement for Mario Lemina, who looks destined to depart before the end of the month amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

Their former captain, Wolves must replace the midfielder's experience and can do just that and more by signing one particular target for Vitor Pereira this week.

According to The Sun, Wolves are now racing to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Besiktas this month but face competition from relegation rivals Leicester City and Championship leaders Leeds United.

The former Liverpool and Arsenal man has fallen down the pecking order at Besiktas and is now reportedly keen on a return to the Premier League. A midfielder who's won it all in English football, if Wolves want experience then Oxlade-Chamberlain is their man.

Crucially too, they would be denying Leicester the chance to sign such a reinforcement by securing his signature before Monday's deadline. Whether or not they can thrash out a deal in time remains to be seen though.

"Super" Oxlade-Chamberlain can replace Lemina

At 31 years old, Oxlade-Chamberlain has one last Premier League stint in the tank and it's Wolves who could benefit. Having missed a number of games through injury last season, the £67,000-a-week man is now seemingly past his issues having missed just one game due to injury in the current campaign.

Playing next to Matheus Cunha in the advanced midfield role, Oxlade-Chamberlain would certainly get the chance to roll back the years in the Midlands and once again unleash some vintage strikes that he often stole the headlines with during his Anfield days.

Full of praise for his shooting ability, former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp told reporters in 2023: "It was everything: he came here, had played from time to time at wing-back at Arsenal, winger for sure, and he became a proper No.8 here in the way we wanted to play - super-energetic, technically outstanding.

"I remember early and we had our first finishing sessions and I looked and thought, 'He didn't score that many goals in the past, if I could shoot like you I would start in the morning at seven and finish shooting at nine or 10 o'clock because it's incredible!"