Wolves are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund left-back Raphael Guerreiro this summer and the versatile defender could prove to be Julen Lopetegui's own version of Joao Cancelo at Molineux.

Could Wolves sign Raphael Guerreiro?

According to 90min, Premier League interest is growing in the 29-year-old, who is out of contract at Signal Iduna Park at the end of the current campaign.

Newcastle, Aston Villa, Leeds, Burnley and Wolves are all said to be interested in the Portuguese defender, who has established himself as one of the most complete attacking full-backs in European football during his time at Dortmund.

Guerreiro would sign for the Bundesliga side in the summer of 2016 after impressing with Lorient, and he has been a regular for BVB ever since, making 214 appearances, in which he has contributed a remarkable 38 goals and 45 assists.

In 18 appearances in the German top flight so far this season, the Portugal international has registered two goals and seven assists, which has helped him to an impressive 7.09 average rating from WhoScored.

For context, no player in Wolves' squad has contributed more than two assists in the Premier League this season, while Ruben Neves is ranked as the top performer at Molineux with a 7.00 average rating, which emphasises the quality that Guerreiro could add to Lopetegui's side.

Given Wolves' woes in front of goal so far this term, which sees them ranked as the joint-lowest scorers in the division, Lopetegui certainly needs to recruit some creative outlets in the summer, and Guerreiro could be a huge threat down the left, as was stressed by his manager Edin Terzic in 2021.

He said: "An amazing player. So you see especially against a deep defending side, we want him to get on the ball because he makes things happen."

Could Guerreiro replicate Joao Cancelo?

Guerreiro's attacking qualities from full-back in one of Europe's top sides unsurprisingly see him likened to Manchester City star Joao Cancelo, who has been a mainstay at the Etihad under Pep Guardiola in recent years, before his January loan move to Bayern Munich.

The former Juventus man is widely regarded as one of the best in the business, having contributed nine goals and 22 assists in 154 appearances for the Citizens, featuring in the Premier League team of the year last season.

As per FBref, Cancelo is the fifth-most similar player to Guerreiro when compared to other full-backs across Europe's top leagues.

This season has seen the two register extremely similar stats with regard to progressive passes (both 119), shots (both 23) and goal-creating actions (eight vs nine).

WhoScored also suggests that both Guerreiro and Cancelo excel at passing, playing key passes and holding onto the ball, which shows just how similar they are from their left-side berths. Both incredibly dangerous in possession, the former could end up being a real asset to Wolves.

Therefore, Lopetegui should definitely be looking to bring the Borussia Dortmund man to Molineux on a free transfer this summer.