Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez could be set to leave Molineux in the forthcoming transfer window after a difficult season in the West Midlands, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Raul Jimenez?

In 2022/23, Jimenez has made just 18 appearances for Wolves in all competitions and netted three goals, as per Transfermarkt; however, he has struggled to gain regular minutes this term and has been omitted from Julen Lopetegui's last four matchday squads.

Record via Birmingham Live claim that Jimenez is attracting interest from his native Mexico, with Club America president Santiago Banos said to be keen on bringing the 31-year-old back to the Estadio Azteca. Banos said: “I spoke with Raul before the World Cup. He has a contract for many years in England and his short-term idea is to stay in Europe and be there."

Capology understands that the 31-year-old earns around £100,000 per week at Molineux on a contract that is due to run until the summer of 2024.

As per The Sun, Wolves manager Lopetegui has fired a warning shot to Jimenez about his future, stating: “In football, for any player or coach you cannot live on the past. He’s been our first choice in a lot of matches and he has to continue working and being ready to again be the first choice of his coach.”

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that Jimenez's days at Molineux could be numbered and expects the Old Gold to hold talks over his future this summer.

Jones told FFC: "There's probably going to have to be a big discussion about what happens next for him. I mean, his future has been in doubt for a little while now and his actual role in the team as it moves forward. Before he had his bad injury, he was an absolute golden boy, but it's no surprise that coming back from something like that can be difficult."

What next for Raul Jimenez?

Right now, it looks as if all signs point towards the exit door for Jimenez at Wolves, given that he is behind the likes of Diego Costa, Matheus Cunha and Hwang Hee-chan in the striking pecking order at Molineux.

Nevertheless, if the 31-year-old is to seek a new challenge this summer, he still has plenty to offer at a decent level and can lead the line with distinction.

In his time at the Old Gold, Jimenez has featured 164 times, finding the net on 57 occasions and providing 24 assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Despite his form not being up to scratch in 2022/23, there will surely be interested suitors out there willing to offer him a chance to get back to his best next term.