Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly reached an agreement to sign their fourth reinforcement of the summer despite a fresh twist to the deal, with a medical now planned.

Wolves transfer news

Following an excellent first season at Wolves, Gary O'Neil has so far been rewarded in the transfer window with three new arrivals already sealed. Both Rodrigo Gomes and Pedro Lima have arrived as players whose impact should come in the years ahead rather than as soon as next season. Meanwhile, Wolves have also signed last season's loanee, Tommy Doyle, on a permanent deal from Manchester City.

Delighted with Doyle's permanent arrival, O'Neil said via Wolves' official website: “I’m really pleased we’ve been able to add him for next season, he’ll be a good signing for the club. He’s a good age and has a real good hunger about him, the way he works every day, he’s excellent for the culture for the place. It’s a real good shift in the right direction culture-wise for us, so pleased we’ve been able to get that one sorted."

Now, it may not be too long before the manager is left praising yet another arrival. According to John Percy of The Telegraph, Wolves have reached an agreement to sign Jorgen Strand Larsen from Celta Vigo this summer with a medical now booked for Monday. There is, however, a slight twist to the deal in that the forward will initially arrive on loan for €3m (£3m) with an option to buy for €27m (£23m) next summer, rather than the standard permanent deal initially reported.

That said, that permanent move will reportedly be triggered by a number of appearances, suggesting that all signs are pointing towards Larsen's future remaining in the Midlands beyond the next campaign.

Wolves wise to agree initial loan for Larsen

Whilst it may seem like an avoidable complication, Wolves are smart to agree a loan deal for Larsen this summer before welcoming the forward on a permanent basis next summer. Not only does it make the deal less risky if the Norwegian quickly turned into an arrival to forget, but it also aids Wolves when it comes to the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, as the deal will go onto next season's accounting year.

Watching on from the Midlands, Wolves have seen the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle United scramble to comply with PSR rules and Everton hit with punishment last season in a fate they will be desperate to avoid. And the structure of their deal to sign Larsen certainly helps their case towards doing just that.

Described as "interesting" by Jacek Kulig, the forward should have an even greater impact on the pitch after scoring 13 goals and assisting a further three in all competitions for Celta Vigo last season. Now seemingly on his way to Wolves, Larsen should get the chance to form quite the partnership with Hwang Hee-chan next season.