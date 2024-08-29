Sealing their summer in style, Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly reached an agreement to sign a midfield partner for Joao Gomes with a medical already booked.

Wolves transfer news

It's been a damaging summer for Wolves, who have lost both Max Kilman and Pedro Neto to West Ham United and Chelsea respectively in big-money deals. They most recently felt those exits to their full extent in a 6-2 mauling at the hands of Chelsea, in which Neto assisted the sixth in an added blow.

What's more, it remains to be seen whether they've spent the Neto and Kilman money well, having welcomed inexperience rather than established stars. That said, Jorgen Strand-Larsen has at least shown plenty of signs that he's the real deal and even netted his first goal for the club in that aforementioned defeat, and with just over a day left to complete business, there could yet be further arrivals.

Among those looks set to be Sam Johnstone, who lost his place to Dean Henderson at Crystal Palace and is now reportedly on his way to the Midlands in search of a starting place. But he's not the only one. According to Ben Jacobs, Wolves have now reached an agreement to sign Andre Trindade from Fluminense in a deal worth €22m plus €3m in add ons to create a package of €25m (£21m).

The midfielder was once linked with solving Liverpool's midfield problem, but is now on his way to the Molineux and will reportedly undergo a medical on deadline day before completing a move.

Just 23 years old, Andre will be joining fellow Brazilian Joao Gomes at the heart of Gary O'Neil's midfield in what could quickly prove to be a difference-making partnership.

"Aggressive" Andre has earned Premier League move

There's a reason why Andre has been linked with a move to the Premier League for the last year or so, having starred for Fluminense as a player who's only likely to get even better at 23 years old. Next to compatriot Gomes, who enjoyed a stellar debut campaign in English football last time out, he can form an underrated partnership and set the defensive foundations for the likes of Larsen and Matheus Cunha to thrive.

Analyst Ben Mattinson previously praised the midfielder in his report, describing the Brazilian as "very strong & aggressive in duels" in November of last year.

An aggressive midfielder could be exactly what O'Neil needs in Wolves' next game too - a Midlands derby against Nottingham Forest - in what could prove to be quite the debut for Andre if he is registered in time.