Wolves are now on the verge of reaching an agreement to sign a new defender for Vitor Pereira in what will be his first signing in charge of the Old Gold, with an agreement having already been reached in the first week of the January transfer window.

Wolves need defensive additions

Since the beginning of the Premier League season, only two sides have conceded more goals than Wolves. The Old Gold have shipped 42 goals in just 19 games, at a rate of 2.21 per game, though they have conceded just twice in the three games since the arrival of Pereira to take over from Gary O'Neil.

Most goals conceded in the Premier League 24/25 Club Goals conceded Goals conceded per game Southampton 44 2.2 Leicester City 44 2.2 Wolves 42 2.21 West Ham 39 1.95 Brentford 35 1.75

Central to that problem has been defensive issues, with the club failing to adequately replace Max Kilman following his £45m move to West Ham United, signing teenager Bastien Meupiyou who is still yet to make his debut for the club.

It has meant that both O'Neil and Pereira have had to field experimental defences whether in a back four or a back three, with Matt Doherty the latest makeshift centre-back after a stint from Mario Lemina.

Now though, injury to Toti, who could miss up to a month, has forced Wolves into the transfer market in a bid to try and rectify their defensive concerns as they look to add to their ranks in a bid to avoid relegation from the top flight.

To that end, they are set to make significant progress.

Wolves reach agreement to sign £16m defender

That comes as various reports claim that Wolves have now reached an agreement to sign Stade Reims centre-back Emmanuel Agbadou in a deal worth a reported €20m (£16.6m).

Standing at 6ft 3 inches tall, the 27-year-old has been a key part of Reims' defence this season, helping them concede just 21 goals in 16 games and placing them firmly midtable.

An Ivory Coast international, he is already in the prime of his career and could slot straight into Pereira's side, though he is more accustomed to playing in a back four than a back three.

As per a report from Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, Wolves have reached an agreement to pay "around €20m", and will also pay the centre-back around £50,000 a week in wages.

For that outlay, Wolves will be getting an "exceptional long ball player" with "great interception skills" according to scouting site Concept Scouting on X, while he also manages over three tackles and interceptions per game this season.

The deal appeared to be confirmed by the Reims President, who told reporters that "The two clubs have reached agreement. Same thing for the player. All he has to do is pass his medical and sign his contract. Wolverhampton's offer couldn't be refused."

Though he will be unable to face Nottingham Forest on Monday night, it is entirely possible that Agbadou could be registered in time to play a part in Wolves' following game, when they take on Bristol City in the FA Cup.