Wolverhampton Wanderers enjoyed a largely successful campaign under Gary O'Neil but won just once over the final ten matches, fizzling out and highlighting the importance of hitting the mark this summer.

The encroaching mists of profit and sustainability breaches are endangering multiple Premier League clubs but Wolves are not believed to be among them. Nonetheless, free-spending will not be possible this summer, despite the growing interest in the £60m-valued Pedro Neto.

But shrewd moves could certainly be made, with an exciting update emerging regarding O'Neil's first possible summer signing.

Wolves transfer news

According to journalist German Garcia Grova - via Rudy Galetti - Wolves are "concretely interested" in Paraguayan winger Ramon Sosa, who is valued at €18m (£15m) by his Argentine Primera División club Talleres.

The 24-year-old has also been tracked by Newcastle United recently but it is believed that the Old Gold are now in the driving seat as they prepare an official approach, with talks between the player's agent and the Old Gold said to have been "very positive".

Speaking on the prospective move, one Argentinian football writer said: "Wolves fans should get excited by this, he’s the real deal."

Ramon Sosa's style of play

A left winger by trade, Sosa might be 24 but he has spent the past several years honing his skills in South America and now feels ready to make the leap to a division like the Premier League.

This season, he scored seven goals and supplied six assists across 21 matches in all competitions, with his elite dribbling ability suggesting that he could win over more than a few members of the Molineux faithful.

Indeed, as per FBref, Sosa ranks among the top 1% of attacking midfielders and wingers across divisions similar to the Argentine Primera División for successful take-ons per 90, highlighting just how high his level of quality is.

His ability to drive the ball forward and leave opponents bested and floored makes for a sure-fire way to impress in the Premier League, but it also suggests that he could be the perfect new partner for Matheus Cunha, whose technical skill has left observers dazzled this season.

Matheus Cunha: Premier League 22/23 vs 23/24 Stat 22/23 23/24 Matches played 17 32 Matches started 12 29 Goals 2 12 Assists 0 7 G/A rate 0.12 0.59 Pass completion 76% 82% Big chances created 1 7 Shots per game 1.5 2.3 Key passes per game 0.4 0.9 Dribbles per game 1.5 (76%) 2.0 (51%) Duels won per game 3.6 (41%) 5.0 (43%) Stats via Sofascore

Prominent clubs such as Manchester United have been credited with an interest in Cunha but the Brazilian has allayed fears - for now - by stating that he's "very happy at Wolves". A player of his calibre, however, will expect to see some positivity in the market over the coming months.

Well, given that he's one of the most dynamic and multi-faceted strikers competing in English football, Cunha could truly thrive alongside a player such as Sosa, whose constant electricity down the left flank would see backlines stretched and space opened up for the centre-forward to strike and create chances.

Neto may well leave Wolves this summer but if so, an instantaneous swoop for a brand-new winger to capture the awe might just materialise in the form of Sosa.