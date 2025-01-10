Having already secured the arrival of Emmanuel Agbadou, Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly already made an approach to sign another defensive reinforcement for Vitor Pereira.

Wolves transfer news

Those in the Midlands finally welcomed a much-needed central defender in the form of Agbadou this week, backing new manager Pereira and handing his side what they hope will be a major boost towards avoiding the drop. Given that they currently sit just outside the Premier League relegation zone on goal difference though, Agbadou should not be the only reinforcement to arrive this month.

Welcoming the central defender, club chairman Jeff Shi told the club's official website: “We’re delighted to welcome Emmanuel to the club. He’s a player our recruitment team have watched for a long time and Vitor agreed that he was the right player and the right character to strengthen our squad now.

“It was important we completed the transfer early in the window to help Vitor straight away, and, like all transfers, this one took a lot of hard work from a lot of people. I hope Emmanuel has a successful career at Wolves, and he’ll have the full support of everyone during his time here.”

Not done there, however, the Midlands club have reportedly set their sights on an option slightly closer to home. According to GiveMeSport, Wolves made an approach to sign Renato Veiga but have already been turned down by Chelsea, who are looking to keep hold of their summer signing.

Whether Wolves try their luck a second time remains to be seen. The Blues certainly seem to be remaining stubborn on their stance to keep the left-back even if he is not a first-choice option. And if that remains the case by the end of the month then the Molineux club should turn their attention towards another option.

"Versatile" Veiga could have been key

Whilst it looks as though Veiga is set to remain a Chelsea player for the time being, there's no denying the impact that he could have made at Wolves for at least the remainder of the season. It's an impact that he may not get the opportunity to make at Stamford Bridge too, having been handed just one Premier League start all season.

Earning the praise of Enzo Maresca nonetheless, the Chelsea boss told reporters as relayed by One Football in October: “I just said to Renato, he has played already as a centre-back, a full-back, holding midfielder, attacking midfielder. He has already played four or five positions. One of my first press conferences, I said that the reason why I really like and love Chelsea is because many players can be versatile."

In one swoop, Wolves could have added key depth next to Agbadou at centre-back and replaced Mario Lemina, who looks destined to swap the Midlands for Saudi Arabia this month. As things stand, however, their best bet is to now shift their focus onto other options with similar talent and equally impressive versatility.