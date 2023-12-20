Wolverhampton Wanderers have registered their interest in a free-scoring gem as Gary O'Neil and company plan for the long-term future at Molineux, according to a report.

Wolves look ahead to January...

In his limited time at Molineux, Old Gold boss O'Neil has certainly made a positive impact across his spell so far in the West Midlands, helping his side to take 19 points from 17 fixtures so far, giving them a current position of 13th in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, he will be acutely aware that Wolves will need to strengthen several key positions and offload excess players in January to balance his squad in the January transfer window and ensure his side evades further problems with Financial Fair Play.

According to The Telegraph, Wolves are set to target two new arrivals in the New Year despite being poised to post a financial deficit of £65 million. Viktoria Plzen striker Rafiu Durosinmi has emerged as a name of interest and will cost in the region of £7 million; however, Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt also hold serious admiration toward the Nigerian youngster.

In terms of departures, both Fabio Silva and Sasa Kalajdzic could leave the club due to being short of first-team minutes this campaign, either on a loan agreement or a permanent deal. Full-back Jonny Otto could also go his own way following his recent exile from the senior squad after an incident involving an Under-21 player.

The transfer rumour mill is well into full swing as clubs search for critical reinforcements to try and improve their chances of achieving their aims for the season and Wolves are no different in this respect, with a cut-price move for Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill also said to be on the table at Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' next five fixtures - Premier League Opponent Venue Chelsea (H) Molineux Stadium Brentford (A) Gtech Community Stadium Everton (H) Molineux Stadium Brighton & Hove Albion (A) Amex Stadium Manchester United (H) Molineux Stadium

Casting an eye to the future, O'Neil and company now look to have their eye on a talented young gem who would fall under the bracket of a developmental signing in January, according to a report.

Wolves eyeing Jack Hastings

According to Football Insider, Wolves are in the mix to sign Larne youngster Jack Hastings, who is also on the radar of Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Southampton. The report states that all four clubs have made frequent scouting checks on the 17-year-old, who has already notched 20 goals this campaign.

Northern Ireland Under-17 international Hastings has also made one senior appearance for Larne in the Irish Cup. He has also trained with their senior side on a regular basis after impressing at both Under-18 and Under-20 levels.

Despite the need for first-team-ready signings in the West Midlands, building for the coming years will also be important for Wolves as they look to save millions by unearthing the next stars of the future.

Hastings has already demonstrated his qualities as a poacher at youth level and could now be set for a dream move from Northern Ireland to the Premier League to continue his development.