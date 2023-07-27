Highlights

Wolverhampton Wanderers target Aaron Cresswell would be a 'weird signing' that wouldn't boost the quality of their side under Julen Lopetegui, according to Daily Express reporter Ryan Taylor.

Is Aaron Cresswell moving to Wolverhampton Wanderers?

According to The Daily Mail, Cresswell is in discussions with Wolves over a potential £2.5 million move to Molineux and his current employers West Ham United are open to letting him go to bring in a younger left-back.

The report states that Chelsea full-back Ian Maatsen could be pursued by David Moyes as a potential replacement for Cresswell at the London Stadium.

Writing in his column for The Express & Star, former Old Gold midfielder Dave Edwards has encouraged Wolves to complete the signing of Cresswell, stating: “Wolves have also been linked with Aaron Cresswell at West Ham. Again, he is perhaps not the kind of signing who would get pulses racing. But at 33 he offers so much experience. When you consider Wolves’ first-choice left-back is likely to be a 20-year-old in Hugo Bueno, having someone who has been there and done it to back him up and provide cover could work really well."

Roshane Thomas, who is West Ham's correspondent for The Athletic, has taken to Twitter X to reveal a slightly different fee that could be present in negotiations for Cresswell, saying: "Wolves in talks to sign West Ham United defender Aaron Cresswell. Fee in the region of £5m. Cresswell is entering the final year of his deal, but is thought to be keen on the transfer."

Last term, Cresswell featured on 38 occasions for West Ham in all competitions, registering three assists in total, as per Transfermarkt.

As per The Athletic, one final hurdle remains in place to try and complete the transfer. West Ham are seeking to recoup their £5 million asking price while Wolves originally offered the £2.5 million previously mentioned as they try to manoeuvre ‘difficult financial gymnastics’ to avoid landing Financial Fair Play penalties.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Daily Express reporter Taylor isn't convinced that Cresswell will be a brilliant addition at Molineux this summer.

Taylor said: “Cresswell was one that's been looked at which again, and if I'm being honest, I think it's a bit of a weird signing. Although he’s a good squad player, he’s not going to improve the team at the moment. I think they really need some quality injection. I think Wolves have gone in with a proposal of £2.5 million for Creswell, but West Ham would want about £5 million to make the deal happen, so that's one to watch.”

Who else are Wolverhampton Wanderers targeting this window?

Wolves have been linked with several players over the last few weeks as Lopetegui looks to consolidate their position in the Premier League this coming term.

As per Football Insider, Wolves have turned their attention toward FC Midtjylland midfielder Emiliano Martinez, who is also attracting attention from West Ham this window.

The Old Gold have been dealt a setback in their pursuit of Bristol City wonderkid Alex Scott as they struggle to find funds to press ahead with the pursuit of the Guernsey-born playmaker due to a risk of breaking the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, according to The Express & Star.

Journalist Alan Nixon has claimed on his Patreon that Southampton striker Che Adams has emerged as a target to bolster Wolves' frontline this summer and could be available for £10 million.