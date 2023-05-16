Wolverhampton Wanderers have had a challenging Premier League campaign that has featured change and adaptation in order to gain survival.

When Bruno Lage was dismissed at the start of October, Wolves had won just once in their previous 15 and sat just two points above the relegation zone.

Julen Lopetegui was the man hired for the challenge to keep the Midlands side in the top division, which the Spaniard succeeded at, with survival confirmed on top of some impressive displays.

With just two games of the season remaining, the former Real Madrid manager is reportedly looking ahead to the summer transfer window, where he’ll have the opportunity to put his stamp on the side he inherited from Lage.

The club have been linked with a number of players to solve weaknesses presented this term, most recently with a Bundesliga star that could armour Lopetegui’s defensive woes.

What’s the latest on Ridle Baku to Wolves?

As reported by German news outlet Wolfsburger Allgemeine (WAZ), Wolfsburg right-back Ridle Baku could be on the move to Wolverhampton this summer.

The report speculates that Wolves want to lure the versatile defender to Molineux when the window opens with the German international valued at €26.1m (£23m), as per FootballTransfers.

The 25-year-old made the switch from Mainz to Wolfsburg in 2020 and is contracted to Die Wolfen until the summer of 2025.

What could Ridle Baku bring to Wolves?

Described in a feature article on the Bundesliga official site as being 'among the league’s best players' and as "ambitious" by ex-manager Oliver Glasner, Baku hosts a showcase of attributes that would be a fine fit for Lopetegui’s side.

Also hailed for his versatility, the Mainz-born gem has featured predominantly at right-back for Wolfsburg this season, however, he has the potential to also play in central midfield and further up the pitch on the flanks.

His attacking prowess is highlighted most prominently through his contributions to eight goals this season, having scored five and assisted three across 31 Bundesliga appearances this term.

The best full-backs in the Premier League all boast the ability to be strong going forward while maintaining defensive stability on the flanks, making Baku a good suitor for Wolves and Lopetegui, in particular.

Since signing from Barcelona in 2020, current first-choice Nelson Semedo has struggled to live up to expectations at Molineux, so the introduction of a competitor could be the push that the Portuguese man needs to improve his form.

The two are very similar in their playing styles, with both winning around 51% of their ground duels on average per game, as per Sofascore.

Baku provides a significantly higher threat going forward, however, with Semedo only assisting once this season and is yet to score in 34 appearances. The German is lively on the ball, averaging 4.50 progressive passes per 90, in comparison to the Wolves man's 3.74, as per FBref.

Having been hailed as “outstanding” by former Mainz coach Sandro Schwarz, Baku could be the live wire required to spark creativity back into Wolves’ side and the player to reignite the hunger in Semedo through competition.

With the summer window fast approaching, only time will tell if Lopetegui will get his man, but there is no denying the quality he could bring to Molineux.