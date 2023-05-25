Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly looking ahead to the summer transfer window, as it looks to be a busy summer for Julen Lopetegui.

With one game remaining in the Premier League, the Spaniard will get the chance to alter the squad he inherited from Bruno Lage to his liking, with a number of players expected to depart.

The narrative leading up to the summer at Molineux has been dominated by the future of Ruben Neves as well as the club's need to purchase a striker, with Wolves being the league’s joint-lowest scorers this campaign.

With attention firmly on the midfield and attack, recent speculation has linked a defender with a move to the Midlands, in what could be an impressive addition to Lopetegui’s plans.

What’s the latest on Ridle Baku to Wolves?

Earlier this month, it was reported by Wolfsburg news outlet Wolfsburger Allgemeine (WAZ), that Bundesliga right-back Ridle Baku could be of interest to Wolves.

The 25-year-old versatile defender signed for Wolfsburg in 2020 and has a contract with Die Wolfen until 2025, however following a strong season could be lured elsewhere, as stated by the report.

The Mainz-born ace is valued at €26.1m (£23m) by FootballTransfers.

What could Ridle Baku offer Wolves?

Baku has been a standout performer for Wolfsburg this season, as highlighted by his 6.85 average Sofascore match rating which places him as one of the squad’s top ten this season.

Described as “brilliant” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, the versatile right-back has been a surprise attacking force this campaign, netting five Bundesliga goals and recording three assists - as per Sofascore.

Wolves could get a real talent in signing the German, who happens to be likened to a Premier League winner.

Compared to Ben Chilwell by FBref, Baku could become Molineux’s own version of the Englishman, as shown through their playing styles being almost mirrored statistically over the past year.

Defensively, the Wolfsburg full-back comes out on top over the Chelsea ace in a number of attributes.

He averages more blocks and tackles than the Champions League winner who averages 1.33 blocks per 90 to Baku’s 1.55, and 1.51 tackles to his 1.70 per 90 - as per FBref.

There is more to being a full-back than defensive duties, though, as highlighted by the two players, with Chilwell being hailed as “versatile” by former Chelsea defender Scott Minto.

As per FBref, the Englishman averages a huge 7.79 progressive passes received per 90, closely followed by Wolves’ target Baku who scores 5.31 per 90, showing their ability to get into advanced positions and make a difference.

Lauded as “outstanding” by his former coach at Mainz Sandro Schwarz, the Bundesliga star could rival the likes of Chilwell in the Premier League, giving Wolves an added outlet in defence.

Signing the German could also encourage competition in Lopetegui’s squad, in a position that could rival Nelson Semedo as the Portuguese ace aims to remain consistent following a tough adaptation period.

Only time will tell if the 25-year-old opts to swap Die Wolfe for Wolves, however, there is little to deny that he could be a shining light at Molineux.