Wolverhampton Wanderers are open to cashing in on Ruben Neves this summer should their £50m price tag be met, according to reports in the last 48 hours.

Is Ruben Neves leaving Wolves?

The Premier League veteran has made 253 appearances at Molineux since arriving back in 2017 and has even become club captain, but with his contract set to expire at the end of next season, Julen Lopetegui will be provided with his final big opportunity to cash in during the upcoming window.

The Old Gold midfielder has been his side’s second best-performing overall, defensive and offensive player this season with a WhoScored match rating of 6.95 so he won’t be short of potential suitors, and having publicly admitted that he wants to join a more high-profile team to achieve his dream of competing in the Champions League, an exit could be on the cards.

The Portuguese international has primarily been attracting interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and Barcelona in recent months, and if the following update is to be believed, it would appear that the former have ramped up their pursuit in the hope of reaching an agreement.

Are Liverpool signing Neves?

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have “asked to be kept informed” of Neves’ situation at Wolves who are “likely to cash in” if their £50m price tag is met. The Midlands skipper has already “made up his mind to quit” and said “farewell” to supporters during the club’s final home lap of honour. The Anfield outfit “continue to have a strong interest” in the 26-year-old and are expected to “keep tabs” on any developments that occur ahead of the 2023/24 term.

Should Wolves keep or sell Neves?

Whilst Wolves will be tempted to sell Neves should a big-money offer arrive, Lopetegui will know how much of an integral member of the squad he is having been dubbed a “beast” by former USA international Jimmy Conrad, so the boss needs to do everything he can to retain the services of his captain beyond the summer.

The World Cup participant is extremely strong in the natural defensive midfield aspect of his game, ranking in the 99th percentile for clearances and recording 79 tackles since the start of the term which is higher than any other of his fellow teammates, as per FBRef.

The Wanderers talisman, who is capable of playing at centre-back and slightly higher up in central midfield outside of his usual role, can also be a threat in the final third with seven top-flight goal contributions this season, so for someone who can positively impact the game at both ends of the pitch, it’s a no-brainer for the club to try and keep hold of their most prized asset.