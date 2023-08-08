Highlights

West Ham United defender Aaron Cresswell is expected to follow in the footsteps of Craig Dawson and move to the West Midlands. Ryan Taylor has told all to on the latest regarding the potential move of the fullback to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Will Wolves finally secure the services of Aaron Cresswell?

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been pursuing Aaron Cresswell for a couple of months now and they reportedly entered contract negotiations with the left-back last month. When it all looked done and dusted, issues arose and so he remains at the London Stadium.

Cresswell has been absent from training in the last week or two as he tries to force through the move up north. He has been a huge part of West Ham for just short of a decade now and his current deal is soon to expire.

Wolves won’t have an unopposed run at Cresswell, who earns £50k per week, though with Alan Nixon reporting that another Premier League club has thrown their hat into the ring.

Nottingham Forest are on the hunt for another defender and the experienced Hammers man is the one that they want.

Although, with Gary O'Neil seemingly set to take the manager's chair at Molineux, it remains to be seen as to whether he would be a player that he wants at the club.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has weighed on the Aaron Cresswell transfer saga when speaking with GIVEMESPORT.

"Obviously, from Cresswell's perspective, he wants to get a longer contract. At Wolves, it was a two-year contract on offer, so I can see why he probably wants to move. I do expect him to leave, but West Ham need to bring in some players.

"They like Ian Maatsen, but he is going to stay at Chelsea despite interest from Burnley and West Ham. I do expect Cresswell to probably move on, but they need to find his replacement first."

Who could replace Aaron Cresswell?

As mentioned by Ryan Taylor, West Ham have a certain individual in mind to fill the Cresswell-shaped void. Ian Maatsen played a key role for Burnley under Vincent Kompany as they romped to the Championship title and booked their spot back in the Premier League.

The Dutchman was on loan from Chelsea last term and Taylor says that he will remain at Stamford Bridge for the foreseeable future.

Along with the Irons, Burnley were also keen on Maatsen as they looked to keep their supreme title-winning squad together.

They may have to look elsewhere for their Cresswell replacement but West Ham could continue their business deals with London rivals Chelsea, involving Conor Gallagher this time.

Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT that Gallagher’s departure could be looming and a move within the English capital makes perfect sense, especially when the loss of Declan Rice is considered. Ajax’s Edson Alvarez is on the verge of becoming the first summer signing for David Moyes and so adding Gallagher to that midfield as well would be a major sign of intent from the UEFA Europa Conference League winners.