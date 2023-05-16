Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly already looking ahead to the summer transfer window, in what will be their first with Julen Lopetegui in charge.

The Spaniard took over from Bruno Lage in November, after the Portuguese manager was dismissed the month prior leaving Wolves in talks to be relegation candidates.

In his short stay so far at Molineux, the former Real Madrid boss has confirmed survival and is beginning to shape the squad to fit his style in the bid to improve league form.

Just two games remain for the Midlands side in this Premier League season, as the summer approaches with the chance to reflect and make changes where necessary before the 2023/24 campaign commences.

Wolves have been linked with a host of players and have been the centre of speculation regarding players potentially departing the summer, however in terms of replacing vacating names, Lopetegui may not need to look further than what he already has in some areas.

The club boasts a flourishing academy, with one name making the headlines in the Championship for his performances ahead of his expected return.

Who is Ryan Giles?

Ryan Giles has been part of the Old Gold academy since the age of 8, where he has established his career having signed a long-term deal in 2020 at Molineux.

The 23-year-old full-back has endeavoured on a host of loan spells in the EFL during his bid to graduate from the academy, including stays at Shrewsbury Town, Coventry City, Rotherham United, Cardiff City, Blackburn Rovers and most recently Middlesbrough.

The youngster has shone during his time playing under the guidance of the up-and-coming Michael Carrick, helping the side in getting to the Championship playoffs and he now finds himself in contention to become a member of Lopetegui’s first-team squad next season.

What could Ryan Giles bring to Wolves next season?

The creative left-back has thrived this season, standing second in the count for most assists with 11 so far.

Once hailed by journalist Nathan Judah as “absolutely superb”, the Englishman has excelled defensively too, having won 54% of his ground duels, which is an average of 1.9 per game as per Sofascore. This also means that he gets the better of the opposition's winger more times than not.

The potential departure of current left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri this summer could pave the way for Giles to make his way into Lopetegui’s plans.

The Algerian has been a stand-out performer this season, however, his numbers have been replicated - if not excelled - by Giles in his incredible season at Boro.

As per FBref, the Englishman has averaged a huge 8.05 progressive passes received per 90 in comparison to Ait-Nouri’s 6.42, showing his willingness and ability to get forward and impact play in the opposition's half.

This is similar to his number of progressive carries too, having recorded 2.51 per 90 to the Wolves left-back’s 2.49.

It’s integral for Premier League full-backs to be advanced while maintaining defensive composure, making the 23-year-old a surefire contender for success in the country’s top division.

There is little to doubt the quality that Giles possesses and the work he has put in to be in contention to have a place in Lopetegui’s plans, however, this summer could be the perfect chance to impose himself on the squad.