Wolverhampton Wanderers could seek their light at the end of the tunnel, with the club having undergone notable change on the eve of the new Premier League season.

The Old Gold have had a trialling break away from the action, with ongoing struggles with Financial Fair Play (FFP) amounting to the departure of manager Julen Lopetegui.

Former Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil has been announced as the Spaniard’s successor, with the latest rumours suggesting that the Englishman could locate a new goalscorer for his new side.

What are the latest Wolves transfer rumours?

As reported by TEAMtalk, Bristol City forward Sam Bell is wanted by a host of clubs, with Wolves named alongside Crystal Palace, Brighton and Brentford as the Premier League representatives eyeing the youngster.

The report claims that scouts from the named sides were present to watch the 21-year-old, with City reluctant to sell the prospect and wanting to tie him down with a refreshed deal.

Wolves had two bids rejected for fellow Bristol City youngster Alex Scott, and with the midfielder now on his way to Bournemouth, the Midlands side could still strike hot in the southwest this window through Bell.

How good is Sam Bell?

A product of Bristol City’s academy, the 21-year-old is a versatile acquisition and one that could blossom at Molineux under O’Neil.

Lauded as “technically good” by manager Nigel Pearson, the electrifying forward can play all over the frontline, most prominently fielded on the left wing with capabilities of leading the line.

The £2k-per-week academy graduate made a breakthrough into the senior set-up last season, securing 24 Championship appearances in which he netted three goals and provided one assist in an average of 48 minutes played per game, via Sofascore.

For Wolves, interest in the youngster could come as a blessing, following the fast departure of former reliable goalscorer Raul Jimenez, who joined Fulham last month after five years at the club.

Despite falling off after a traumatic head injury - as he scored just ten league goals across the last two campaigns combined - the Mexican was known at Molineux as the force behind their success following promotion, netting 30 goals over the club's first two seasons back in the top flight.

The 32-year-old’s presence will be missed at Molineux, despite his dip in form, however, O’Neil could replace the natural goalscoring aura of Jimenez in a rising talent as hungry as Bell.

Praised as being a “naturally clean finisher” by Pearson, the versatile forward began the 2023/24 campaign impressively, claiming a goal in the first game of the Championship season against Preston North End.

During that 1-1 draw, the youngster's pace was described by Bristol Live writer James Piercy as an element to his game that 'terrified' the opposition defence, suggesting just how much of a handful he could be in the right set-up.

While there is still a long way to go in terms of his progression and maturity in the senior game, the 21-year-old could be a strong acquisition for Wolves to chase, in a player that would undoubtedly add some much-needed firepower to the attack.

There are plenty of elements that O’Neil will have to improve at Molineux, however the newly recruited manager could start strongly by capturing the signature of Bell, ensuring Jimenez becomes nothing more than a distant memory.