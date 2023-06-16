Wolverhampton Wanderers are ready to make a presence in the transfer window, as the club have been linked to a Serie A youngster.

As reported by reliable journalist John Percy via the Telegraph, speculation regarding Julen Lopetegui’s future is over with the Spaniard committed to his work at Molineux.

The report also revealed that amidst the Old Gold’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) woes, the former Real Madrid boss will make new signings within the £8m-£15m bracket.

The news will come as a relief to those involved, and a positive boost to rumours linking the latest talent to the club.

What’s the latest on Samuel Iling-Junior to Wolves?

As reported by Calciomercato.com this week, Wolves are said to be one of the sides interested in Juventus forward Samuel Iling-Junior.

Despite suggesting that the Italian giants ‘aim’ to keep hold of the 19-year-old, both Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolves have emerged on the ‘list of suitors’ for the Englishman.

The winger is valued around the €15m (£13m) mark, with the report claiming that offers in this region will be evaluated by the club.

What could Samuel Iling-Junior offer to Wolves?

Having made just one start in Serie A this season, the Islington-born gem has managed to impose himself on the side in his 12 appearances over an average of 27 minutes per game, via Sofascore.

At just 19, it’s not expected that the former Chelsea academy star would be making the immediate jump for Juventus’ academy system to first-team, however, the signs are evident to suggest that the Italians have a serious talent on their hands.

Once hailed as “dreamy” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, the teen could thrive at Molineux if given the chance to consistently find his feet in the first team.

His statistics over this season place him among some of the best performers in Europe, based on his averages per 90 relative to minutes played, and the hint of the talent he can produce despite not being frequently deployed.

A lack of game time can be a hindrance to players, however in 497 minutes, the 19-year-old gem maintained high averages in attributes favoured in a wide forward.

As per FBref, the London-born talent ranked in the top 1% of those in his position in Europe in terms of frequency of assists, recording an average of 0.36 per 90.

The Juventus starlet also lit up in terms of his progressive play, averaging 1.63 successful take-ons per 90 as well as receiving 8.87 progressive passes, highlighting his ability to get into advanced positions to induce threat.

While Pedro Neto is a favoured name in Lopetegui’s side, the Portuguese dynamo has been an underperformer this season and could have his spot compromised should Iling-Junior unleash his form at Molineux.

The 23-year-old failed to register a single goal or assist in 18 appearances for Wolves throughout the 2022/23 campaign, and may benefit from added competition to the squad in the bid to showcase his worth and cement his spot.

Only time will tell if Wolves opt to sign the Serie A talent, however, there is no denying the impact he could have at Molineux, given the evidence above.