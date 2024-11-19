Wolverhampton Wanderers are scouting a £16 million+ attacking midfielder ahead of a possible transfer, according to a new report.

The Old Gold return to Premier League action this weekend as they travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham. Gary O’Neil’s side will be looking to continue from where they left off before the break, as they beat Southampton 2-0 at Molineux.

Related Wolves wasted £2.6m per goal on "animal" who earned more than Ait Nouri Wolves had a player at the club who earned way more than what Ait Nouri does now

Wolves transfer news

The January transfer window represents a chance for O’Neil and co. to make some changes to the Wolves squad as they try to get away from the relegation trouble they find themselves in. However, it is always a difficult month to do business, so they may have to offload some players to bring some in, or they may have to wait until the summer before they can make significant changes.

It was reported last week that one player Wolves could be interested in signing is Liverpool’s Wataru Endo. The midfielder is unhappy with his situation at Anfield, as he’s lost his starting spot under Arne Slot, and when January arrives, he could be allowed to leave by the Premier League side.

Meanwhile, Wolves are also interested in a deal for Bayern Munich’s Eric Dier. Wolves are keeping an eye on the defender’s situation in Germany, as his contract comes to an end after this season, and given he has hardly been used by Vincent Kompany, he may not be offered a new deal. If that is the case, Dier could be allowed to leave in January, and Wolves, as well as other Premier League teams, are keeping a watchful eye on developments.

But these are not the only players who are on Wolves’ radar, as they also have a midfielder valued at €20 million (£16.7 million) being closely followed.

Wolves chiefs scouting £16m+ midfielder ahead of possible move

According to Sky Sports German reporter Florian Plettenberg, Wolves are interested in signing Ibrahim Maza from Hertha Berlin after regular scouting. The 18-year-old started his career at Fuchse youth team before joining Hertha Berlin in 2016, where he worked his way through the different age groups before playing for the first team last season.

Maza, who is an attacking midfielder by trade but can also play anywhere across the front line, scored one goal and registered two assists in 13 Bundesliga 2 games last season. But he has already improved on that in this campaign, scoring three goals and registering two assists in 12 league games.

Plettenberg states that Maza is a "rising star" in Bundesliga 2, and Premier League teams, including Wolves, Southampton, Brentford, Fulham, Leicester City, Newcastle United, and West Ham, are among the clubs interested in the midfielder.

Ibrahim Maza's Hertha Berlin stats Apps 29 Goals 6 Assists 4

Should Hertha Berlin not be promoted to the Bundesliga at the end of the season, a departure for Maza does seem likely, and he could be available for €10-20 million, which is roughly £8-16.7 million. Maza is under contract at the German side until 2027, but he has no release clause.