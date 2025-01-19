Still looking to turn their season around, Wolverhampton Wanderers look set to welcome their second signing of the January transfer window, with a new midfielder thought to be on his way to Molineux.

Wolves transfer news

Those in the Midlands have already added one reinforcement this month in the form of Emmanuel Agbadou, who has finally ended their search for a much-needed central defender. But they're seemingly not done there and rightly so.

As things stand, Vitor Pereira's side are destined for a Premier League relegation scrap right up until the bitter end, which could end in disaster if they fail to welcome further key additions before the end of the month.

On the transfer front, the rumours have continued to arrive regarding potential moves for the likes of Renato Veiga, who has found himself on the fringes of Enzo Maresca's strongest Chelsea side.

It's not the versatile Swiss midfielder who's stealing the biggest headlines, however. Instead, those in the Midlands have reportedly turned their attention towards Portugal in what has become quite the trend at the Molineux over the years.

According to reports in Portugal (as relayed by Sport Witness), Wolves have now all but sealed a deal to sign Manu Silva from Vitoria Guimaraes - with the midfielder already "on his way" to the Midlands to join up with Pereira's side, as per Jornal de Noticias.

In a package worth a reported €12m (£10m) this month, Wolves look set to get their man, and in doing so, an ideal replacement for Mario Lemina, who currently looks destined for Saudi Arabia.

Signing from Portugal has certainly gone well in the past, and after earlier reports indicated their interest, it looks as though Wolves are set to sign Manu Silva and hand Pereira another welcomed boost this month.

"Strong" Manu Silva brings key versatility

Whilst he is likely to be used primarily as a midfielder, Manu Silva's ability to also play as a centre-back will undoubtedly help a Wolves side often left short on defensive options, even after the arrival of Agbadou earlier this month.

The 23-year-old has unsurprisingly found himself at the centre of praise since Wolves' interest emerged, with Rising Star, which takes a closer look at emerging talents, praising his "strong" aerial ability and "effective ball distribution" earlier this week.

For just £10m, Manu Silva could quickly become a bargain buy at Wolves if he goes on to play an integral part in their survival. Potentially following the same path as Ruben Neves from Portugal to the Midlands, the young midfielder will be one to watch at the heart of Pereira's side.

Potentially two signings down, Wolves have so far enjoyed a successful January transfer window, to say the least.