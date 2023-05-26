Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to have a busy summer, but not necessarily for the right reasons.

There are ongoing pressures behind the scenes regarding the club’s Financial Fair Play status, with Wolves needing to make a profit this summer while aiming to progress under Julen Lopetegui.

The Spaniard pulled off an incredible feat in keeping the Midlands club safe from relegation after being bottom of the table on Christmas Day.

While Wolves require assistance in attack this summer, being the Premier League’s lowest scorers this campaign, the club have been linked with a player of an opposing position.

What’s the latest on Sergio Herrera to Wolves?

As reported this week by Spanish news outlet Noticias de Navarra, Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera is wanted by Lopetegui at Molineux.

The report states that the 29-year-old is ‘very much to the taste’ of the Spanish coach, who could hunt for another ‘keeper this summer.

According to Football Transfers, the player is valued at €10.1m (£9m).

What could Sergio Herrera bring to Wolves?

Lauded as having “great intuition” by Osasuna manager Jagoba Arrasate after saving two penalties against Real Madrid last season, the 29-year-old has been one of the club’s best performers this season, as per Sofascore.

The Spanish "hero" - as per Graham Hunter - has saved 50% of penalties he’s faced over the past year, ranking him in the top 9% of ‘keepers in Europe’s top five leagues in that expertise - as per FBref.

His style of play, as per WhoScored, states that he enjoys coming off of his line to prevent threats, as well as being a strong passer from the back.

While Wolves have a competent shot-stopper in Jose Sa, the club’s number one has been inconsistent this season, on the back of being named Molineux’s player of the season last campaign.

It’s healthy for players to have competition for starting places in every position, with the specialist area of a goalkeeper sometimes being overlooked with rotation sparse in comparison to those who play outfield.

When comparing the seasons of Wolves’ “top drawer” keeper - as praised by former club star Lee Naylor - and Lopetegui’s reported target, the Spaniard’s potential arrival could bring bad news to Sa.

The 30-year-old Molineux ace has contributed to four errors leading to shots this season, as well as one leading to a goal, with the Osasuna shot-stopper making two errors leading to a shot and none to a goal - as per Sofascore.

The rise of Daniel Bentley has left the Portuguese player out of the starting XI as of late, with pressures potentially mounting on his position if Herrera was to arrive.

It seems as though Lopetegui will have to be smart with his finances this summer, and signing a ‘keeper as rounded as Herrera for a price as low as £9m could prove to be a bargain should the deal materialise.