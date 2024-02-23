Wolverhampton Wanderers’ progress this season has been fantastic to see, with Gary O’Neil doing an excellent job since arriving.

The side are currently 11th in the Premier League, which all but confirms their safety, while giving them a great chance to push into the top half of the table.

Their most recent game was an incredible 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on the road, with Joao Gomes scoring a brace.

However, Wolves once had a midfielder in the 2020/21 season who could have been even better than last weekend’s match-winner.

Joao Gomes time at Wolves

23-year-old Gomes has been one of the most consistent performers in the Wolves side this season, slotting alongside Mario Lemina in a midfield two.

The Brazilian has started 20 Premier League games this campaign, and he is known for his defensive work, despite his recent goals taking the spotlight.

Gomes averages the third most tackles in the league, 3.4, but against Spurs, he completed six, with his tenacity making him an important player in the Wolves team.

However, on the whole this season, Gomes’ game has been limited to his off-the-ball activities, with his passing and ability to affect the game in the final third being aspects to work on. This is shown by his 82% pass accuracy per game and 0.5 key passes per match this season, which is poor compared to the Wolves player who got away in 2021.

Vitinha’s career after Wolves

In 2020, Vitinha joined Wolves on a season-long loan with an option to buy from Porto, however, his time in the Premier League didn’t exactly go according to plan.

The midfielder started just five Premier League games over the season out of his 19 appearances, but his average minutes per game was 28, as he often came on as a late substitute.

The Portuguese star’s most memorable moment at Wolves was an extraordinary goal against Chorley in the FA Cup, where he unleashed an effort from range that flew past the keeper.

Once his loan ended, the now-24-year-old returned to Porto, where his performances earned him a move to Paris Saint-Germain after just one season.

Since moving to PSG for £34m, the maestro has played 79 games, picking up 14 goal contributions and featuring in a midfield three, with his estimated worth increasing to £51m, according to CIES Football Observatory.

The Portugal international’s performance against Real Sociedad in the Champions League knockout stage showcased what he’s all about, with the table below showing his key stats from that game.

Vitinha vs Real Sociedad Stats Vitinha Minutes 94 Touches 83 Pass accuracy 94% Key passes 1 Successful dribbles 3/5 Ground duels won 6/9 Tackles 3 Stats via Sofascore

It’s clear that Vitinha is an extremely technical player who can control a game via his vast passing range while also opening up the pitch with his silky dribbling and press resistance.

Despite having magical creativity, his understanding of the game is top-tier, and he retains the ball brilliantly, which is important for Wolves who rarely dominate the possession statistics.

Although he’s only 5 foot 8, he can also hold his own in the middle of the park, just like Gomes, as shown by his three tackles and six out of nine ground duels won.

Overall, Vitinha would have thrived in O’Neil’s system this season, which demands both an attacking and defensive skillset. Even though Gomes is a quality player, for Wolves to go to the next level, they need a Vitinha-esque star.