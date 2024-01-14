Wolverhampton Wanderers could face an interesting January transfer window, especially as they are currently three forwards down.

Sasa Kalajdzic and Fabio Silva have joined Eintracht Frankfurt and Glasgow Rangers on short-term loan deals respectively, while Hwang Hee-Chan is on international duty for the next few weeks, representing South Korea at the Asian Cup.

This leaves Gary O’Neil short of attacking options, at least for the next month until Hwang is due back and this could suggest he will delve into the transfer market.

Wolves transfer news – Boulaye Dia

The Old Gold appear to be placing their focus on Paris Saint-Germain forward Hugo Ekitiké, with reports claiming the club are seeking to sign the talented youngster this month.

According to L’Equipe, Wolves have approached PSG with an offer for the youngster in order to sign him on loan, yet it remains to be seen whether they accept or not.

Could O’Neil perhaps make a move for another forward, however? The Molineux outfit are said to be keen on bringing Boulaye Dia to the Midlands this month from Serie A side Salernitana, as The Athletic reported back in December.

While Ekitike could be the marquee name the fans want, Dia has enjoyed much more game time this season and could be a more logical choice.

Boulaye Dia could be an ideal Hwang partner

Ekitike has only registered eight minutes of game time in Ligue 1 this season, unsurprisingly failing to score a single goal.

He only managed four goals during 2022/23 also, and despite his rather immense talent, netting four times in 18 months is hardly enough to wet the appetite of the Molineux faithful.

During the same time period, Dia has found the back of the net on 20 occasions across just 47 matches, and he could be an interesting signing for the club.

Hailed as a "beast" and an “absolute monster” back in 2021 by journalist Jonas Adnan Giæver, Dia could form a solid partnership with Hwang in the Wolves attack.

The Senegal forward currently ranks in the top 25% when compared to his positional peers in similar leagues in Europe for non-penalty goals per 90 (0.46), progressive carries per 90 (1.85) and successful take-ons per 90 (1.35), clearly indicating that his all round game is solid, and he isn’t just an out-and-out goalscorer.

Hwang has been in sublime form during the current campaign, scoring ten times in the Premier League so far, and Dia could be the perfect foil for the former RB Leipzig centre-forward, thus creating an ideal pairing in the process.

The 27-year-old is currently valued at just €7.7m (£7m) and while he has two and half years left on his current contract, Wolves could potentially secure his services without having to break the bank.

Signing a new centre-forward will be O’Neil’s main focus during the next three weeks, especially since he has lost three in the space of the previous couple of weeks and their charge for a top-half finish could go awry if no one is brought to the club.

Dia has proven he can score in one of the best leagues in Europe and thus should be able to make the transition to the Premier League with ease.