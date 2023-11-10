Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers have lost several talented players who have been key performers for the team in the past.

Despite the departures, Wolves have been successful under Gary O'Neil, currently sitting in 14th place in the Premier League.

That said, a player sold by Lopetegui is outperforming some of O'Neil's men.

Wolverhampton Wanderers lost various talented players in the off-season this summer to new suitors, with Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves, Nathan Collins and countless others all moving on after impressing at Molineux over a number of seasons as fan favourites.

Regardless of this negative backdrop coming into the job, Gary O'Neil has been successful ever since taking over the reins as Wolves boss from Julen Lopetegui who walked from his post after only 27 games in charge.

Wolves currently occupy 14th spot in the Premier League, six points above the relegation drop-zone where many tipped the Old Gold to be in and around for the majority of the 38-game season before a ball was even kicked.

Key performers at Molineux 12 games in include Hwang Hee-Chan up top with seven goals in all competitions alongside Matheus Cunha who offers O'Neil's men a creative outlet centrally. Pedro Neto has also been a star man for Wolves, but he now faces a lengthy spell out of the side owing to a hamstring concern.

Regardless of the positive start made by the Wanderers, Neves' absence in midfield is still felt with the 26-year-old outperforming current Wolves midfield duo Mario Lemina and João Gomes in Saudi Arabia.

How much Wolves signed Neves for

Signing for a then club record fee of £15.8m - beaten since by Cunha's arrival - Neves was viewed as a real coup for the club especially with Wolves still competing in the Championship at the time.

Nuno Espirito Santo's presence in the dug-out sealed the deal, Neves' former Porto manager at the Wolves helm in 2017.

The move was instantly a match made in heaven, with the Portuguese midfielder bowing out of Molineux earlier this year as a true club legend after being sold by Lopetegui prior to his resignation.

Neves' numbers at Wolves

The 26-year-old would accumulate over 250 appearances for the Old Gold during his six-season stay in the West Midlands, managing 30 goals and 13 assists from his holding midfield role at the club.

Spearheading his side's charge back to the Premier League in his first full season, Neves would be a constant as Wolves reached new heights finishing seventh in back-to-back campaigns to clinch European football after promotion and then battled against the drop before he packed his bags for pastures new in Al-Hilal.

Ruben Neves' Wolves career in numbers Season Games Goals Assists 2017/18 42 6 1 2018/19 40 5 4 2019/20 54 4 3 2020/21 40 5 2 2021/22 36 4 2 2022/23 41 6 1 Stats via Transfermarkt.

He is continuing to impress in his new surroundings, outperforming both Lemina and Gomes who have had to pick up the pieces in the centre of the park back at Molineux following the exit of the former captain.

Neves' numbers since leaving Wolves

Al-Hilal's new number eight has slotted straight into the starting lineup effortlessly for the Saudi Professional League club, playing alongside ex-Premier League talents Aleksandar Mitrović and Kalidou Koulibaly week in week out.

He has two goals and one assist for his new side from 17 appearances, with both of his strikes coming in the King's Cup away from matters in the league.

It was his performance versus Al-Shabab recently that showed off his previous Premier League playing credentials, not assisting or scoring in front of his new adoring Al-Hilal masses but stylishly going about his business to rubber-stamp his pedigree.

Fizzing the ball all over the pitch in this contest - accurate with nine of his 13 long passes attempted via Sofascore - Neves' new Saudi supporters would have been impressed with his calmness to play teammates into the game but also his authority to go in for eight tackles in the game too.

The 26-year-old is a sorely missed figure at Molineux, Lemina inaccurate with all three attempted long passes at Bramall Lane last time out for the Old Gold in contrast.

It's in the goal department, however, where Neves is more missed. The aforementioned Gomes and his midfield partner Gomes have only contributed to one goal throughout the entire season to date.

The Portuguese holding midfielder could well even return to English top-flight action with Newcastle United if the proposed controversial deal is given the green light, Wolves fans dreaming that their former number eight would hop on a plane for a Molineux reunion instead.