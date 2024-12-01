Wolves have drifted into the relegation zone after their 4-2 loss to Bournemouth this weekend, with Jorgen Strand-Larsen’s brace not proving to be enough.

Gary O’Neil’s side have now conceded 32 goals in 13 games this season in the Premier League, having the worst defensive record in the division.

Wolves concede 14.7 shots per 90 (the sixth most in the division) and are in serious need of a defensive change. One man who did impress at the back, was a familiar face, just in a different position.

Mario Lemina's performance in numbers

Despite shipping four goals during the course of the game, Mario Lemina had a solid game at the back, putting in a performance that may well give the manager selection headache.

The 31-year-old has played all over the pitch this season, being a natural midfielder, but also playing on the left and now as a central defender too. It was in that role where he stood out on Saturday, recovering from a sloppy start to regain his composure in the second half, notably making a vital tackle to prevent the scoreline from being even worse.

Mario Lemina vs Bournemouth Stat Lemina Minutes 90 Touches 86 Accurate Passes 58/68 Key Passes 1 Long Balls 7/10 Ground Duels Won 3/5 Aerial Duels Won 2/5 Clearances 7 Tackles 3 Interceptions 2 Last Man Tackles 2 Stats taken from Sofascore

Lemina won three out of his five ground duels, won two of his five aerial duels, and made two last-man tackles. The Gabon international combined his defensive duel-winning qualities with his on-ball ability, making seven out of ten long balls and one key pass.

O’Neil could well be tempted to stick with Lemina in central defence, causing a selection dilemma for the Wolves manager on who should partner him.

Performance in Numbers Want data and stats? Football FanCast's Performance in Numbers series provides you with the latest match analysis from across Europe.

Selection headache at the back

Wolves lost Max Kilman this summer, who joined West Ham for a fee of around £40m. Last campaign, Kilman made 44 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring two goals, providing one assist, contributing to eight clean sheets.

Yerson Mosquera is also unavailable through injury, suffering a cruciate ligament injury after Wolves' 3-1 loss to Aston Villa. With KIlman gone, and Mosquera out, the two primary defenders who could partner Lemina in this new role are Dawson and Gomes, both of whom offer different things to the side.

Toti Gomes vs Craig Dawson in 2024/25 Stats (per 90 mins) Gomes Dawson Progressive Carries 0.51 0.57 Progressive Passes 2.32 1.82 Passes Attempted 53.7 51.9 Pass Completion % 84.6% 86.7% Tackles 1.82 1.48 Blocks 0.61 1.59 Interceptions 0.49 0.95 Aerial Duels Won 1.72 1.93 Stats taken from FBref

Toti stands at 6 foot 2, is slightly more progressive on the ball than Dawson, and tries riskier progressive passes, having a slightly worse pass completion percentage, but finding more passes between the lines into the midfielders as a by-product.

On the other hand, Dawson is 34-years-old, but brings Premier League experience, and an important element of leadership to the backline, which is a vital factor to take into consideration, as Kilman, who left the club this summer, was the captain last season.

Considering Lemina has the on-ball qualities to take the primary ball-playing roles from Gomes, this could mean Dawson is the perfect Lemina partner, sweeping up behind him, making his defensive actions, winning aerial duels, and leading from the back, whilst Lemina has the license to be more aggressive in duels, and progress play with his passing ability.