Wolverhampton Wanderers troubles continued after a 3-2 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion in the EFL Cup third round.

The Old Gold shipped two goals in the opening half an hour, but a goal just before half-time saw Gary O’Neil’s side have a fighting chance going into the second 45.

Brighton scored the decisive third with five minutes left and despite Tommy Doyle netting Wolves’ second, it is the fourth defeat the club have suffered this term already.

It was a much changed starting XI deployed by O’Neil, with several players failing to justify their selection in the team.

One name that stands out is Pablo Sarabia, who was making just his second start of the season against the Seagulls.

Pablo Sarabia’s game in numbers

The Spaniard enjoyed a wonderful campaign throughout 2023/24, registering 14 goal contributions – four goals and ten assists – across 36 matches, of which only 25 came in the starting XI.

It looks as though he could well be playing a bit part role this term too, but the former PSG gem was given an opportunity to shine against Brighton.

Operating out wide on the right, he was tasked with providing Goncalo Guedes with plenty of service during the game, but he made zero key passes and created zero big chances while succeeding with just one of his three dribble attempts.

Sarabia also missed a big chance and delivered zero accurate crosses during his 63-minute spell on the field. The 32-year-old managed 47 touches, which was fewer than goalkeeper Jose Sa (52), while the attacking midfielder lost possession a staggering 18 times throughout the clash.

Pablo-Sarabia's statistics vs Brighton Goals 0 Assists 0 Key passes 0 Dribble attempts (successful) 3 (1) Big chances missed 1 Total duels (won) 11 (5) Via Sofascore

He wasn’t the only one who disappointed in what represented a chance for Wolves to go far in a domestic cup, and O’Neil will surely make changes ahead of the weekend.

Who could replace Sarabia?

On Saturday, the Molineux outfit take on Midland rivals Aston Villa away from home in what is yet another tricky Premier League match.

Matheus Cunha came off the bench to replace Hwang Hee-Chan last night, and he should return to the starting XI ahead of the clash at Villa Park. The Brazilian has already opened his account for the season, scoring against Chelsea during the 6–2 defeat a few weeks ago.

While he didn’t make much of an impression during his limited spell on the pitch versus Brighton, there is no doubting that when unleashed from the start, the former Atlético Madrid star is one of the club’s finest players.

Following a solid debut season in the Midlands, O’Neil will now come under some pressure after a woeful start to the new season.

Securing three points against Unai Emery’s men could certainly be the catalyst for them to revive their hopes of finishing in the top half of the Premier League table by the end of the season.